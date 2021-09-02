Freeform Reveals 31 Nights of Halloween Programming With Multiple Classics and Premieres
September is officially here, and Freeform is wasting no time prepping its schedule for spooky season. To make the start of the month, the network on Wednesday released its annual 31 Nights of Halloween 2021 TV schedule, Freeform officially putting out the call to all "witches, goblins, and monsters," to join them for the month-long October programming lineup.
Running from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 31, the 31 Nights of Halloween event promises to bring hours upon hours of Halloween films, including beloved classics and recent hits. As usual, Hocus Pocus again dominates the annual lineup. Although the usual full-day Halloween Hocus Pocus marathon is gone, the network is still giving fans of the cult classic film 14 chances to watch it this Halloween season. Other titles included in the lineup are classics like Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ghostbusters, Casper, and Hotel Transylvania 2. This year's event will also feature a number of new titles to the lineup, like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Fright Night, Jaws, and Men in Black II.
Freeform will be marking October in more ways than one. In addition to the month-long programming, the network will kick off October with the five-night "Freeform's Halloween Road" event, giving fans in the Las Angeles area the chance to come face-to-face with the films on the programming lineup via an immersive outdoor walkthrough. "Freeform's Halloween Road" event runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5. You can check out Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2021 schedule below.
10/1 – 10/3
Friday, Oct. 1
2:30 p.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
5:00 p.m. EDT - The Addams Family (1991)
7:00 p.m. EDT - Addams Family Values
9:00 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
Saturday, Oct. 2
7:00 a.m. EDT - The Goonies
9:35 a.m. EDT - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
12:15 p.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
2:45 p.m. EDT - The Addams Family (1991)
4:50 p.m. EDT - Addams Family Values
6:55 p.m. EDT - Monsters, Inc. (Disney and Pixar)
9:00 p.m. EDT - Monsters University (Disney and Pixar)
11:30 p.m. EDT - Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, Oct. 3
7:00 a.m. EDT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
8:40 a.m. EDT - Ghostbusters (1984)
11:10 a.m. EDT - Matilda
1:15 p.m. EDT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
2:55 p.m. EDT - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:35 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. EDT - Maleficent
8:50 p.m. EDT - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m. EDT - The Craft (1996)
10/4 – 10/6
Monday, Oct. 4
12:30 p.m. EDT - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
1:30 p.m. EDT - The Goonies
4:00 p.m. EDT - Matilda
6:00 p.m. EDT - The Craft (1996)
8:30 p.m. EDT - Fright Night (2011) - Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
Tuesday, Oct. 5
10:30 a.m. EDT - Matilda
12:30 p.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. EDT - Shrek
5:00 p.m. EDT - Shrek 2
7:00 p.m. EDT - Shrek Forever After
9:00 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
Wednesday, Oct. 6
10:30 a.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
12:30 p.m. EDT - Shrek
2:30 p.m. EDT - Shrek 2
4:30 p.m. EDT - Shrek Forever After
6:30 p.m. EDT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
8:00 p.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
10/7 – 10/9
Thursday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m. EDT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
1:30 p.m. EDT - Halloweentown
3:30 p.m. EDT - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6:00 p.m. EDT - Ghostbusters (1984)
8:30 p.m. EDT - Ghostbusters II
12:00 a.m. EDT - Jaws 3 - Freeform Premiere
Friday, Oct. 8
10:30 a.m. EDT - Ghostbusters (1984)
9:00 p.m. EDT - Family Guy Halloween Programming
12:00 a.m. EDT - Frankenweenie (2012)
Saturday, Oct. 9
7:00 a.m. EDT - Turbo (2013)
9:10 a.m. EDT - Shrek
11:15 a.m. EDT - Shrek 2
1:20 p.m. EDT - Shrek Forever After
3:25 p.m. EDT - Hotel Transylvania 2
5:30 p.m. EDT - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:40 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
9:50 p.m. EDT - The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 p.m. EDT - Addams Family Values
10/10 – 10/12
Sunday, Oct. 10
7:00 a.m. EDT - Shrek
9:05 a.m. EDT - Shrek 2
11:10 a.m. EDT - Shrek Forever After
1:15 p.m. EDT - Hotel Transylvania 2
3:20 p.m. EDT - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
5:30 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
7:40 p.m. EDT - The Addams Family (1991)
9:45 p.m. EDT - Addams Family Values
11:50 p.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
Monday, Oct. 11
11:30 a.m. EDT - Jaws - Freeform Premiere
2:30 p.m. EDT - Jaws 2 - Freeform Premiere
5:05 p.m. EDT - Alien
7:45 p.m. EDT - Aliens
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
Tuesday, Oct. 12
3:00 p.m. EDT - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4:00 p.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
6:30 p.m. EDT - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:00 p.m. EDT - Mrs. Doubtfire
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
10/13 – 10/15
Wednesday, Oct. 13
12:30 p.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. EDT - Halloweentown
5:00 p.m. EDT - Mrs. Doubtfire
8:00 p.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
Thursday, Oct. 14
1:00 p.m. EDT - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:30 p.m. EDT - Hook
6:45 p.m. EDT - Matilda
8:50 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 15
11:00 a.m. EDT - Matilda
9:00 p.m. EDT - Family Guy Halloween Programming
10/16 – 10/18
Saturday, Oct. 16
7:00 a.m. EDT - Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. EDT - Ghostbusters II
12:00 p.m. EDT - Mrs. Doubtfire
3:05 p.m. EDT - Men in Black (1997)
5:15 p.m. EDT - Men in Black II - Freeform Premiere
7:15 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
9:25 p.m. EDT - Maleficent
11:30 p.m. EDT - The House with a Clock in Its Walls - Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 17
7:00 a.m. EDT - The Middle Halloween Episode
7:30 a.m. EDT - Mrs. Doubtfire
10:30 a.m. EDT - Men in Black (1997)
12:40 p.m. EDT - Men in Black II
2:40 p.m. EDT - The House with a Clock in Its Walls
5:10 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. EDT - Hotel Transylvania 2
9:25 p.m. EDT - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
11:35 p.m. EDT - Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)
12:05 a.m. EDT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Monday, Oct. 18
2:00 p.m. EDT - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
4:00 p.m. EDT - Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)
4:30 p.m. EDT - Hotel Transylvania 2
6:30 p.m. EDT - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:30 p.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
10/19 – 10/10
Tuesday, Oct. 19
12:30 p.m. EDT - Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
3:40 p.m. EDT - X-Men: First Class
6:50 p.m. EDT - Men in Black (1997)
9:00 p.m. EDT - Men in Black II
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
Wednesday, Oct. 20
10:30 a.m. EDT - X-Men: First Class
1:30 p.m. EDT - Cowboys & Aliens - Freeform Premiere
4:00 p.m. EDT - Men in Black (1997)
6:00 p.m. EDT - Men in Black II
8:00 p.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
Thursday, Oct. 21
4:00 p.m. EDT - The Craft (1996)
6:30 p.m. EDT - The Huntsman: Winter's War - Freeform Premiere
9:00 p.m. EDT - Maleficent
12:00 a.m. EDT - Mirror Mirror
10/22 – 10/25
Friday, Oct. 22
10:30 a.m. EDT - The Craft (1996)
9:00 p.m. EDT - Family Guy Halloween Programming
12:00 a.m. EDT - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Saturday, Oct. 23
7:00 a.m. EDT - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
11:50 a.m. EDT - Shrek
1:55 p.m. EDT - Shrek 2
4:00 p.m. EDT - Halloweentown
6:05 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
8:15 p.m. EDT - Ghostbusters (2016)
11:30 p.m. EDT - Fright Night (2011)
Sunday, Oct. 24
7:00 a.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
9:30 a.m. EDT - Shrek
11:40 a.m. EDT - Shrek 2
1:45 p.m. EDT - Halloweentown
3:50 p.m. EDT - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:30 p.m. EDT - Ghostbusters (2016)
8:45 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
10:55 p.m. EDT - Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, Oct. 25
1:00 p.m. EDT - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
2:00 p.m. EDT - The Goonies
4:30 p.m. EDT - Scared Shrekless
5:00 p.m. EDT - Shrek
7:00 p.m. EDT - Shrek 2
9:00 p.m. EDT - Shrek Forever After
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
10/26 – 10/28
Tuesday, Oct. 26
12:00 p.m. EDT - The Goonies
2:30 p.m. EDT - Scared Shrekless
3:00 p.m. EDT - Shrek
5:00 p.m. EDT - Shrek 2
7:00 p.m. EDT - Shrek Forever After
9:00 p.m. EDT - Maleficent
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
Wednesday, Oct. 27
1:00 p.m. EDT - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
3:30 p.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
6:00 p.m. EDT - Matilda
8:00 p.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
12:00 a.m. EDT - The Simpsons - Treehouse of Horror
Thursday, Oct. 28
11:30 a.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
2:00 p.m. EDT - Matilda
4:00 p.m. EDT - Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30 p.m. EDT - The Craft (1996)
9:00 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. EDT - Frankenweenie (2012)
10/29 – 10/31
Friday, Oct. 29
12:30 p.m. EDT - Men in Black (1997)
9:00 p.m. EDT - Family Guy Halloween Programming
12:00 a.m. EDT - Men in Black II
Saturday, Oct. 30
7:00 a.m. EDT - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8:00 a.m. EDT - Ghostbusters (1984)
10:30 a.m. EDT - Men in Black (1997)
12:35 p.m. EDT - Men in Black II
2:35 p.m. EDT - Goosebumps (2015)
5:05 p.m. EDT - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - Freeform Premiere
7:10 p.m. EDT - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
11:00 p.m. EDT - Mrs. Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children - Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 31
7:00 a.m. EDT - Mrs. Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
10:00 a.m. EDT - Goosebumps
12:30 p.m. EDT - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
4:45 p.m. EDT - Casper (1995)
7:15 p.m. EDT - Maleficent
9:20 p.m. EDT - Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. EDT - Ghostbusters (1984)