Freeform Reveals 31 Nights of Halloween Programming With Multiple Classics and Premieres

September is officially here, and Freeform is wasting no time prepping its schedule for spooky season. To make the start of the month, the network on Wednesday released its annual 31 Nights of Halloween 2021 TV schedule, Freeform officially putting out the call to all "witches, goblins, and monsters," to join them for the month-long October programming lineup.

Running from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 31, the 31 Nights of Halloween event promises to bring hours upon hours of Halloween films, including beloved classics and recent hits. As usual, Hocus Pocus again dominates the annual lineup. Although the usual full-day Halloween Hocus Pocus marathon is gone, the network is still giving fans of the cult classic film 14 chances to watch it this Halloween season. Other titles included in the lineup are classics like Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ghostbusters, Casper, and Hotel Transylvania 2. This year's event will also feature a number of new titles to the lineup, like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Fright Night, Jaws, and Men in Black II.

Freeform will be marking October in more ways than one. In addition to the month-long programming, the network will kick off October with the five-night "Freeform's Halloween Road" event, giving fans in the Las Angeles area the chance to come face-to-face with the films on the programming lineup via an immersive outdoor walkthrough. "Freeform's Halloween Road" event runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5. You can check out Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2021 schedule below.