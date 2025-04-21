Netflix’s Hit Murder Mystery Still in Top 10 One Month After Premiere

Netflix subscribers just can’t get enough of Cordelia Cupp.

More than a month after its premiere, the Netflix original whodunnit The Residence still ranks among the streamer’s most popular series currently available to watch.

As of this posting, The Residence ranks No. 9 among all TV series currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S. Although the show no longer ranks within the Top 10 globally, per FlixPatrol data, The Residence ranked No. 8 among Global Top 10 TV Shows on the streamer for the week ending on April 21. According to Netflix, during that time period, the series garnered 3.1 million views and 24. 1 million hours viewed.

Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, The Residence stars Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, a birdwatching detective tasked with solving the murder of White House Chief Usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito). Killed on the night of a state dinner, Wynter’s murder leaves 157 suspects and evidence spanning across the White House’s 132 rooms.

The Shondaland series premiered on Thursday, March 20 and was immediately marked by success. Grabbing a fresh consensus on Rotten Tomatoes (85% critics, 76% audience), The Residence skyrocketed onto the Netflix streaming charts and ranked as the second most-watched English series currently streaming after it garnered 6.4 million views within just a few days. That number put it behind Netflix’s mega-hit Adolescence for that same time period.

Given the show’s popularity, it comes as little surprise that Netflix subscribers are craving a second season, and while The Residence was originally tagged as a limited series, creator Paul William Davies told Deadline that Season 2 isn’t out of the question.

“I love the relationship between Cordelia and Edwin. There are lots more stories to tell about her adventures and him with her,” he said. “We’ll see how people feel about the show but I certainly would be lying if I said I hadn’t thought a lot about it, and didn’t have a lot of ideas about where it could go.”

Along with Aduba and Esposito, The Residence also stars Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Edwina Findley, Randall Park, Spencer Garrett, Bronson Pinchot, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, and many more. The show is currently available to stream on Netflix. There is no word from the streamer as to whether or not they’re considering a renewal.