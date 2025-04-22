Completely Forgotten Fox Sitcom Now Streaming in Hulu’s ‘Bingeworthy’ Section

Ghosted isn’t being ghosted by TV fans anymore.

Nearly seven years after the single-camera comedy was canceled by Fox after just a single season, Ghosted has been given a “bingeworthy” tag on Hulu, where the series is now available to stream.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show is currently being pushed by Hulu in the streamer’s “Bingeworthy” catalog, which includes other beloved network shows like How to Get Away with Murder, The Mentalist, Grey’s Anatomy, and Modern Family, as well as the hit Hulu originals The Handmaid’s Tale and Only Murders in the Building. Ghosted does not, however, appear in the streamer’s Top 15 list, and it’s unclear just how many subscribers have pressed play on the series.

Play video

Ghosted’s appearance in the “Bingeworthy” section comes as a bit of a surprise given the show’s history. Created by Tom Gormican, Ghosted premiered in fall 2017 and starred Adam Scott and Craig Robinson as a cynical skeptic and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal who are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles. Ally Walker, Adeel Akhtar and Amber Stevens West also starred.

Despite being described as a comedic X-Files, Ghosted failed to gain much traction in ratings, averaging a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers in Live+Same Day, Variety reported at the time. Fox ordered six more episodes of the freshman comedy, bringing its total episode count to 16, and brought in former The Office executive producer/showrunner Paul Lieberstein to act as showrunner amid a creative shift to rework Ghosted as more of a workplace comedy. The series was pulled from the air after just nine episodes before returning several months later for the remaining seven, which ultimately fell flat. Shortly after, Fox canceled Ghosted after just a single season.

The series was mostly well-received by fans, and currently holds a 70% fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, where one viewer dubbed it a “solid comedic scifi buddy cop entertainment.” Fans can rewatch the show, or discover it for the first time, on Hulu.