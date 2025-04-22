New Netflix Serial Killer Show Is Being Compared to ‘Dexter’ and ‘You’

A new show is climbing the Netflix streaming charts, and drawing comparisons to two other iconic titles as it does.

The six-episode Spanish-language thriller The Gardener premiered on the streamer on Friday, April 11, and immediately had fans likening it to classic thriller shows Dexter and You.

Created by Miguel Sáez Carral, The Gardener stars Álvaro Rico (Elite) as Elmer, a horticulturist who is secretly an assassin. Per the official synopsis, “The Gardener tells the story of Elmer and his controlling mother, La China Jurado, who runs a garden center that hides another thriving underground murder-for-hire business. Killing is easy for Elmer. An accident has left him emotionless. However, while planning the murder of Violet, a charming nursery school teacher, he falls in love with her. Elmer must learn to love while his mother does everything she can to end Violet’s life.”

Although The Gardener has only been streaming for a little less than two weeks, it’s already a hit among Netflix viewers, some of whom have dubbed the series a “10/10” murder romance show. Others have praised the six-episode show for being “very well written,” and have dubbed it a “must watch.”

More than just the high approval ratings, which have placed the show No. 10 in the U.S. and No. 1 worldwide with 7.7 million views during the week ending April 22, The Gardener is already drawing comparisons to other major shows in the thriller genre – Dexter and You. One viewer dubbed the series “Dexter 2.0,” with another person going as far as proclaiming The Gardener “even more twisted than Dexter.” The series has also been likened to Netflix’s own original Peen Badgely-starring thriller You, one person describing the show as a “Spanish You” featuring a “Latin Joe Goldberg.”

In addition to Rico, The Gardener stars Cecilia Suárez (The House of Flowers), Catalina Sopelana (Sky Rojo, Entrevías), Emma Suárez (Intimacy), María Vázquez (Eye for an Eye, 2019), and Francis Lorenzo (La Caza: Monteperdido)

All six episodes of the series are available to stream on Netflix now. There’s no word on if the show will be picked up for a second season.