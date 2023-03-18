'Good Burger 2' Coming to Paramount+, Kenan Thompson Teases Release Date at 90s Con

Good Burger 2 has officially been ordered with original stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell returning. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon made the big announcement on Friday night, and Thompson and Mitchell gave more details on Saturday at the second annual 90s Con fan convention. This long-awaited sequel is expected to premiere later this year on Paramount+.

Good Burger started as a sketch on Nickelodeon's show All That, so it was fitting that Thompson and Mitchell reunited for an All That panel on Saturday to discuss the big announcement. The panel was supposed to feature Mitchell with fellow alumni Amanda Bynes, Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli, but Bynes pulled out at the last minute due to health issues. Shortly after the panel began, Mitchell called out Thompson as a surprise guest to fill the empty seat. Naturally, they all took some time to discuss the big announcement about Good Burger 2.

Thompson offered some details on the production that weren't specified in Friday night's announcement. He said: "We're shooting this summer. It should be out, this year – you know, probably Thanksgiving-ish, or something." The panel noted that the first movie had a very fast turn-around time – it was greenlit in January and it was in theaters in July of the same year. If Thompson's timeline holds, the sequel should premiere just as quickly. Thompson said he was eager to get it out quickly and hopefully pursue even more sequels.

"Hopefully it'll be a short wait," he said. "We've been waiting, we want to get it done and get it out so people can enjoy it. You know, maybe do part three, parth four, five, six, seven too. I'm excited."

Thompson also invited Denberg and Tamberelli to join them for cameo appearances in the movie, which led to raucous applause from the crowd. Both seemed open to the idea, and the panel moderator asked if there were any other "dream cameos" Thompson and Mitchell had in mind for the movie. Thompson had his answer ready, saying: "I keep saying Harry Styles, but we will do what we can. Even if we've got to go to him, you know."

Beyond that he had several other ideas, ranging from practical to unlikely. He named some other Nickelodeon stars of the 1990s, and said "Sinbad will definitely be back, even if we gotta go to him." He then proposed former President Barack Obama for a cameo, saying: "Barack Obama would be great... I feel like I have a contact for Harry, but Barry might be a little tough." Here, Mitchell cut in with his iconic Good Burger voice performance saying "Hi Barack!" to the crowd's delight.

Good Burger 2 will be written and executive produced by the original writing duo Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert. It will be directed by Phil Traill. The logline for the movie has already been released, reading: "Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

Good Burger is streaming now on Paramount+ along with the original run of All That and the recent reboot as well. Good Burger 2 goes into production soon and, according to Thompson, will be streaming later this year – perhaps around Thanksgiving.