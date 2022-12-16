Kel Mitchell Talks 'Giving Back' During the Holiday Season (Exclusive)

The holiday season can be challenging for families worldwide battling hunger, rising expenses, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, Kel Mitchell is doing everything he can to help families to enjoy the holidays. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mitchell talked about working with World Vision and giving back during the holiday season.

"I love World Vision," Mitchell exclusively told PopCulture. "They're all about giving back. They're a great Christian humanitarian organization, and I'm all about giving back. They care about our youth all the way around the world, and that's something that's important to me as well. Every holiday, they do the World Vision Gift Catalog where they have over a hundred gifts that can really change families' lives, and I love partnering with them during the holidays to give back."

(Photo: World Vision)

Mitchell went on to explain how a goat is a great gift for a family. "You can actually donate a goat and purchase a goat for a family, and it can really help them out," he said. "They can take the milk from that goat and they can sell it, the milk and turn it into yogurt that they can sell, cheese that they can sell, and it really can employ that family and really help them. And then here in the US, you can also do a donation that provides an emergency kit that feeds a family for up to five weeks, which is great. We don't want anybody to be hungry this holiday season, and this is a great way to fight hunger by giving that gift."

Mitchell has been staying busy during the holidays. Along with his work with World Vision, the 42-year-old actor and comedian recently appeared on Saturday Night Live for a skit with Kenan Thompson and Keke Palmer. Mitchell is also working on a script for Good Burger 2, and he can be seen in a new Christmas film called All I Didn't Want for Christmas. But when Mitchell is not working, spending time with the family is the goal this season.

"Oh man, just hugging everybody, giving thanks to God for all he's done in my family's life and our lives, and giving back," Mitchell said when asked about how he's spending the holidays. "That's what's very, very important during this time. And yeah, just finding the gratitude and everything."