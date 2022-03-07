‘God of War’ TV Show Possibly Coming to Prime Video

After the success of Uncharted, Sony is looking to adapt God of War, another hit PlayStation franchise, for the screen. Amazon’s Prime Video is now in talks with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions to develop a God of War series. The news comes just days after NBCUniversal’s Peacock ordered aseries based on PlayStation’s Twisted Metal, starring Anthony Mackie.

The God of War series comes from The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, and The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins, reports Deadline. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions would co-produce the series with Amazon Studios. Reps for the studios have not commented.

The God of War franchise was created by David Jaffe and launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2. It is considered the flagship video game franchise for PlayStation consoles. The story centers on the Spartan warrior Kratos, who is tricked into killing his family by the Greek god Ares and later becomes the god of war himself. God of War is heavily influenced by Greek mythology during the first three major games before Norse mythology dominated the 2018 God of War game. This year, Sony plans to release God of War Ragnarok on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Overall, there have been five main games and three spin-offs released so far.

This is the latest video game-based series for Prime Video. The streamer is also developing a Fallout series with Killer Films that will star Walton Goggins. A Mass Effect series is also in development. Prime Video recently signed a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment to develop shows based on its properties.

Prime Video isn’t the only streamer working on video game adaptations. In late February, Peacock put in a series order for Twisted Metal, a live-action take on the PlayStation games starring Mackie and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai). HBO is also developing The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal. Netflix has a Resident Evil project, while Paramount+’s long-awaited Halo will debut on March 24.

Sony also has a surprise box office hit with Uncharted, the long-gestating film adaptation of the game series. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in the movie, which hit theaters on Feb. 18. Although the movie earned mixed reviews, it has grossed over $270 million worldwide.