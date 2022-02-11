‘Uncharted’ Star Tom Holland Has Some Fun Prank Calling Timothee Chalamet Live On-Air

Tom Holland has lept from Spider-Man: No Way Home immediately into promoting his new action flick Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg. As part of the worldwide press tour, Holland stopped by his native London as a guest on BBC Radio 1 to chat with host Greg James about taking on the role of Nathan Drake and bringing Uncharted from the video game to the silver screen. Holland and James played a game called “Sit Down, Stand Up,” where the Avenger had to cold call people In his phone and ask them if they were sitting down or standing up with no explanation.

Holland called rapper Stormzy, environmentalist Greta Thunberg, and his No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield to no avail but had better luck when he tried another very famous name on his phone: Timothée Chalamet. The Little Women star picked up, and Holland Immediately asked “Are you standing up or sitting down?” without a segue, and Chalamet replied, “I’m sitting down right now” to great cheers from the radio crowd.

Holland and Chalamet continued to chat a bit, even making plans to meet up since Chalamet is also in London filming Wonka. While Chalamet and Holland have yet to work together, they do have a connection in Zendaya, who is dating Holland and also starred In Dune alongside Chalamet. Chalamet even teased the Euphoria star about Holland on the press tour, quipping that he was her celebrity crush in a Buzzfeed interview.

Holland and Zendaya previously opened up about their relationship after pap photos showed them kissing while running errands. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore,” Holland noted to GQ. “And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” Holland explained. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.” The interviewer later hinted to Holland that perhaps the young couple simply wasn’t ready to share their relationship with the world, but Holland shut him down. “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” he explained.