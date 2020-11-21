'GLOW' Star Alison Brie Tempers Anticipation for Movie After Netflix Cancellation: 'Don't Hold Your Breath'

✖

GLOW star Alison Brie supports the idea of a movie to wrap up the storyline after Netflix canceled the show, but told fans not to get too hyped up about the idea. Brie knows from experience how hard it is for a cult TV show to get a movie as a star of the sitcom Community, which has been waiting for years to see the six-seasons-and-a-movie promise come to fruition. Netflix originally renewed GLOW for a fourth and final season before deciding it would be too expensive to make during the coronavirus pandemic and reversed its decision in early October.

During an appearance on The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast, Brie said a GLOW movie "could tie everything up" and praised creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch as "incredible writers" who were "devoted" to the characters the created. But Brie doesn't think a movie would happen soon. "I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID," Brie said. "And I’m also part of the Community cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute."

Brie said it was a "bummer" to see the show canceled. "I’m going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we’re so lucky," Brie continued. "We’re lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out."

The last season of GLOW was supposed to debut this year, but production was delayed in March due to the pandemic. In early October, Netflix decided to cancel the show rather than wait until after the pandemic. "COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," Flahive and Mensch said in a statement at the time. "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There's a lot of s—y things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."

The show still has an avid fanbase and even comedian Marc Maron, who played Sam Sylvia, joined the push for a two-hour movie. In a passionate plea on social media, Maron asked the streaming service to give the showrunners a chance to wrap up the story. However, Netflix has not announced any plans to keep the show alive in any way, other than keeping the show's three seasons available for new fans to discover.