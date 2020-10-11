'GLOW' Cast Host Virtual Reunion Discussing Netflix Cancellation, Potential Film 

✖

Members of the GLOW cast reunited for the first time since Netflix suddenly canceled the series in a virtual event Saturday to encourage voting with the initiatives HeadCount and #GoodToVote. During the discussion, Alison Brie, Marc Maron, Betty Gilpin and the rest of the show's stars talked about making a potential movie to wrap up the show's story. GLOW was renewed for a fourth and final last year, but Netflix decided to cancel the show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maron, the comedian best known for his WTF podcast, made an emotional pitch to Netflix on Tuesday after hearing about the show's cancelation, asking the streaming giant to allow them to make a two-hour movie. The idea was brought up again during Saturday's virtual reunion. When host Jessica Radloff asked everyone if they would like to make a movie, they said "hell yes" in unison. Sydell Noel, Britt Baron, and Kia Stevens also participated in the reunion, notes Deadline.

"I think there’s a petition out there and it would be a very exciting thing that Netflix could do it if they wanted to do it. I think it would probably solve the problem. It would be fun to do, it would be easy to do, but who the f— knows what they’re going to do," Maron said Saturday. "I think it’s a great idea and I hope people rally enough behind it to raise the interests of the executives over there."

Gilpin said the reunion was organized before they heard about Netflix's decision, and it wound up dominating the discussion. "We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season four so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just drunk at the venue together and we’re like ‘enjoy the quiches because it’s over," Gilpin, who earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Debbie Eagan, said. "If this wedding is now a funeral, let’s make it one of those fun great ones."

On Monday, Netflix said it would not go forward with a fourth season, even though the critically acclaimed series was already renewed. The streamer blamed the extended delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the reason. The show was inspired by the real-life Glorious Ladies of Wrestling 1980s TV series and was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan was an executive producer on GLOW.

"Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, I will be forever grateful to you. You changed my life," Gilpin wrote in an essay for Vanity Fair. "It's sad and weird to end this way. But we did get to do it 30 times. I mean, I cried a lot on that subway. I never thought I'd get to do it once. But it's a pandemic and Rome is burning, and I bet you that while Rome fell, someone had a great stone-tablet niche magazine that got canceled. Honestly? It's okay."