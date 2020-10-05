GLOW is not returning for a fourth and final season. According to Deadline, the Netflix series has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, Netflix announced GLOW would return for one more season, and the cast and crew began filming at the beginning of the year.

"COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement to Deadline. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of s—y things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again." This story is developing.