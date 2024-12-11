Gilmore Girls star Kelly Bishop is sharing her thoughts on Rory’s ending for Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life eight years later. In the final seconds of the fourth and final episode, “Fall,” Alexis Bledel’s Rory was talking to mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) on the steps of the famous Stars Hallow gazebo. The final words spoken were Rory telling Lorelai she was pregnant. “Mom?” “What?” “I’m pregnant,” and that was that.

There has been speculation as to who Rory’s baby daddy is, but for Bishop, she didn’t mind the open ending. Via New York Post, the actress wrote in her memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir, “I prefer to think that those ‘loose ends’ were simply left to the fans’ ‘imagination’ to tie up.” She also added that the final four words “struck me as more interesting than infuriating, since it opened debates among viewers to decide who Rory was pregnant by, and what the repercussions would be.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even almost 10 years after the episodes dropped, fans are still debating who is the father of Rory’s baby considering Rory had some boyfriends throughout the original show’s run. In A Year in the Life, she had an affair with ex-boyfriend Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) while in a relationship with another guy, so many have speculated that it’s his. But without any confirmation, it will be up to the fans to continue to imagine what that aftermath is like.

In September, Bishop gave her pick for Rory’s best boyfriend, revealing if she’s Team Dean, Team Jess, or Team Logan. She said that she was Team Logan, “although I really love the other two.”

Both Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are streaming on Netflix, so fans can take a look at the ending themselves and come up with their own theories. There have been discussions of another season of A Year in the Life or another reboot in the future, but nothing has been confirmed. It’s always possible, but for now, people will have to settle with the original show and its mini-series revival and hope that in the future, there’s a confirmation about Rory’s baby daddy.