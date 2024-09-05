'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' Season 2 Updates and What We Know So Far

It's been eight years since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premiered on Netflix, and fans are still itching for more. The Gilmore Girls mini-series takes place nearly 10 years after the events of the original drama and is told over the course of one year, with each episode centering on a specific season. It saw the return of many fan-favorites, including Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Keiko Agena, Liza Weil, Sean Gunn, Matt Czuchry, Milo Ventimiglia, and Jared Padalecki, among others.

Gilmore Girls serves as the epitome of the autumn season, and with the series making its annual resurgence, one can't help but think about a potential second season of A Year in the Life. The fourth and final episode ended with Rory telling Lorelai she's pregnant, and fans never knew who the father was. There has been some speculation, but without more episodes, it can't really ever be confirmed.

Graham has spoken about another Gilmore Girls series in the past, revealing in 2022 she didn't know what its future was, but loved that the show was still impacting people and making them happy. In 2023, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told Rolling Stone what a potential Season 2 of A Year in the Life could look like, noting that there were some things she wanted to explore, "but we just didn't have the time. I really never liked the way Lane's life shook out. I would have liked to have spent more time on her, especially since she's patterned after my best friend. Sorry, Helen [Pai]. And I think it would be interesting to see a baby and a kid and what that next Gilmore Girl round would be."

"I think there's definitely interesting things there, but honestly, it was such a kismet before [for the first revival]," Sherman-Palladino continued. "We'd all gotten together for some panel in Texas. Everybody was there, and we just looked around, and it was a moment of: We're all here, no one hates each other, we're all getting along, should we jump back in and finish the show? It had an engine that was not manufactured, it just sort of happened. I feel like it would need to be a similar kind of thing [to do another one]. It would need to be Lauren [Graham] and I stumbling out of a bar drunk in the middle of the night and inspiration strikes and we figure out something."

"Running a show is magic, in a way," Sherman-Palladino shared. "You can't know when you start these things if something is going to connect with people or when the cast is going to be the perfect cast. It's something that just happens, and because of that, I'm personally a believer in that middle of the night feeling where your eyes open and you're like, here we go. I think we're all feeling like if that happens, we're game to jump in again."

As much as people would love more Gilmore Girls, whether a full season, something like A Year in the Life, or even a movie, it sounds like it might just be lightning in a bottle. That doesn't mean it won't ever happen, but if it ever does, it will be when you least expect it. There's definitely more to tell, and fans still love the series, so you never know what could happen in the future. At least both Gilmore Girls and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life are streaming on Netflix.