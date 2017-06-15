Lauren Graham Dishes on New ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episodes

Lauren Graham is “open” to taking a trip back to Stars Hollow to appear in further episodes of Gilmore Girls.

The 50-year-old actress sat down for a conversation with Entourage actress Constance Zimmer during Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series and she revealed her willingness to play Lorelai once again.

“I love that character so much, it would be very hard to say no,” Graham said while discussing doing more episodes of Gilmore Girls.

Part of the allure for Graham was the different format of Netflix’s revival series of Gilmore Girls. The reboot was four episodes which were around 90-minutes. The change was dramatically different than the way Gilmore Girls aired on TV in the early 2000’s.

“I do feel like we had all this sort of good will and excitement and we got to do it in this different format,” she said.

In the earlier seasons of the show, Graham believed that she would appear in several other series that she found as enjoyable as Gilmore Girls.

“Back then I probably thought, ‘Oh, I’ll probably have two or three of these that I feel this way about,’” she said. “Now I have a different perspective.”

One of the biggest draws for Graham was the relationship between her character Lorelai and Alexis Bledel’s character Rory. At the time the show first premiered back in the year 2000, it was one of the only series in which the mother and daughter had more of a peer relationship than a parental, authoritative dynamic.

“That’s not the first thing I thought of, or the third thing,” Graham said. “I just thought, this is a great relationship and a world I wanted to spend time in.”

Graham also referenced a story she read in which Superman actor Christopher Reeve said that he couldn’t stand the idea of somebody else fitting in a role.

“That’s how I felt about Lorelai,” she said. “I was like, ‘Get out of my way.’ I just felt like it was mine.”

In regards to the way the Netflix reboot series ended, Graham said, “It definitely leaves the door open.”

For those who haven’t binge-watched Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life yet, the season ended with a bombshell cliffhanger. [SPOILER ALERT] The last episode concluded with Rory revealing that she is pregnant.

Because of this gasp-worthy conclusion, Graham said that she would entertain the idea of returning to do more Gilmore Girls.

“I’m not closed for sure,” she said.