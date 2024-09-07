'Gilmore Girls': Kelly Bishop Makes Her Pick for Rory's Best Boyfriend

No matter how much time has passed, fans will always debate about Rory's boyfriends on Gilmore Girls, and Kelly Bishop has her own thoughts. The actress portrayed Rory's grandmother, Emily Gilmore, on the WB/CW drama and its revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. She's seen Rory's love life firsthand and finally revealed who her favorite is while speaking with Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery books on Instagram.

Via Deadline, Bishop shared she's "Team Logan, although I really love the other two." Matt Czuchry's Logan Hutzberger went from Rory's enemy to lover while in college, and the two even had an affair in the revival. Some have even speculated that her baby is Logan's. While Bishop does like Jared Padalecki's Dean Forester and Milo Ventimiglia's Jess Mariano, "there is something about Logan," she said. "There's something about his acting that I particularly liked in working with him, is he had a very manly quality, where the other guys were like boys, great boys. But Logan was like an old movie star, like a man."

Logan definitely brought out a different side of Rory, but they occasionally matched each other's energies. At least until Logan proposed towards the end of the series' run and she turned him down to focus on her career. There's a reason they came back together in the revival. Like any good grandmother, Bishop also supports her on-screen granddaughter's other boyfriends but knows she has to pick the perfect one. Whether Logan was truly the father of Rory's baby is unknown, but if A Year in the Life Season 2 ever happens, hopefully, that mystery will finally be solved.

Gilmore Girls centered on Rory and Lorelai, but a big chunk of that was also Rory's love life, and each season, it was always interesting to see who she ended up with and for how long. Fans may never know who Rory truly ended up with, but at least they will forever have their own stories in their minds and defend their favorite like their life depends on it. Knowing that Kelly Bishop is Team Logan will be enough to keep all of the Logan defenders going. At least people can always rewatch Gilmore Girls on Netflix. With it being September, it's the perfect time for another trip to Stars Hollow.