5 Canceled HBO Shows We Want to Return

HBO is known for putting out the best of the best "prestige TV," but sometimes that reputation can be a double-edged sword for the shows on the chopping block. Many HBO original series that have been canceled over the years have been beloved – and rightfully so, since they were good enough to get picked up by the network in the first place. Here's a look back at some of the best shows HBO has canceled and the case for them to return. It's worth noting that HBO shows tend to wrap up faster than those on other networks. The series typically have shorter seasons, come out less frequently and consist of linear stories, not long episodic tales. That means even the ones that had a good lifespan seem relatively short. Of course, fans will always feel biased that their favorite show should come back for more, while others hit the finish line fast and said what they needed to say. Here are some of the most popular shows HBO has ever canceled.

The Time Traveler's Wife (Photo: Macall Polay/HBO/Warner Media) The 2022 screen adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife is probably one of the most controversial cancellations the network has ever gone through with. The novel came out in 2003 and was adapted into a film in 2009 that got mixed reviews, so fans were excited to see the story told on screen again. Sadly, HBO canceled the show shortly after the season finale, and a few months later it was even removed from the company's streaming service. Petitions to revive the series have gone unanswered.

Westworld (Photo: HBO) Many fans would argue that Westworld got to go on long enough, and some might even say that it went on too long, but they're wrong. The series ran for four seasons on HBO and it managed to stay fresh the entire time – its premise evolving just like the sentient androids it depicted. Westworld was canceled unceremoniously in in 2022 and removed from streaming a few weeks later. Today, its four seasons are available only to rent or purchase.

The Nevers (Photo: Keith Bernstein/HBO) HBO won a bidding war against other networks and streamers to air The Nevers, only to cancel it after one season. The sci-fi series was set in Victorian-era London and was about a group of women who suddenly began to manifest super powers. It was created by Joss Whedon, whose reputation was dwindling at the time following several allegations of creating a toxic workplace environment on other productions. However, Whedon had left the show before it aired, and it's not entirely clear why the show was canceled.

Lovecraft Country Lovecraft Country was another book adaptation based on a 2016 novel Matt Ruff. It got glowing reviews during its first season, depicting the life of a young Black man traveling through the segregated United States in the 1950s, while unraveling supernatural mysteries related to the writings of author H.P. Lovecraft. The show was canceled after its first season, in spite of the network teasing a second season weeks earlier. However, a 2021 behind-the-scenes book claimed by James Andrew Miller claimed that there were challenges on the set of the show.

The Brink The Brink premiered in 2015, and its short run was disappointing to many fans. It starred Jack Black as a low-ranking officer for the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, and the whole season focused on an evolving geopolitical crisis in Pakistan. The idea was to have each season focus on the same characters dealing with a different public crisis in the world, but it only got one chance.