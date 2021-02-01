'Frasier' Revival With Kelsey Grammer in Talks at Paramount+

✖

Frasier fans just might be getting closer to the long-in-development revival of the classic '90s sitcom, as it's now reported that Kelsey Grammer and company may land at Paramount+, the upcoming streaming service from ViacomCBS. The news comes exclusively from TV Line, who noted that while this is what they were told, a Paramount+ rep did not respond to a request for comment, and a CBS TV Studios spokesperson declined to comment. There is currently no official timeline on when the show would debut, presuming the report is accurate.

Frasier first aired in 1993 as a spinoff of the classic sitcom Cheers. The show went on to air 264 episodes over the course of 11 seasons, eventually taking its final bow in 2004. In addition to Grammer, the show also starred David Hyde Pierce as Frasier’s younger brother Niles Crane, Peri Gilpin as Frasier's radio show producer Roz Doyle, and Jane Leeves as Frasier’s live-in housekeeper Daphne Moon, who later became Niles’ love interest. Frasier also featured late actor John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane, Frasier and Niles' father.

News of a Frasier revival first emerged in 2018, when it was reported that Grammer had been taking meetings with writers who were pitching him concepts for where the characters would be now. During a subsequent interview on the TODAY show, that same year, Grammer admitted that he had been "talking to some writers about it." He then added, "We've listened to a couple of takes. We have a couple of ideas that might work out. I don't want to go back to the apartment and pretend I never left Seattle." Grammer then referenced another recent 90s sitcom revival, saying, "Hats off to Will & Grace... But I don't want to do that. So, we'll see."

The actor also spoke with Vulture about the revival prospect and implied that new characters and cast members were on the table, though nothing concrete had been hammered out yet. "Certainly I think everyone that was on the show should be on this show, and then go from there," he said. "I know that some people have written things that are different than that, but they got a lot of it wrong." While it is plausible that most of the original cast could return, sadly, Mahoney passed away in 2018, at the age of 77. Among other ailments, the legendary actor has suffered from brain disease and lung cancer.