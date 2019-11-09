‘Frasier’: Kelsey Grammer Reveals Loose Return Date for Classic Series Revival

A Frasier reboot is not that far off, according to series star Kelsey Grammer. The actor revealed that the show could be back on the air sometime next year in a new interview with Graham Bensinger. While the show has not begun filming, Grammer expects it to move forward.

“We’ve got it hatched. We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go,” Grammer said in an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

Grammer played the title character on Frasier from 1993 to 2004, one of NBC‘s most beloved sitcoms of the era. In the recent surge of reboots, many fans have been hoping that this one will return, and Grammer revealed that the technical side of things is finally coming together.

“We’re sort of on standby a little bit. Working out a couple of possible network deals that we’re circling. Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So there’s still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier’s world is I think definitely going to come,” he said.

While it will star Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, the new show will not have all that much in common with the original. Grammer revealed that the show will be set in a different city, and will focus on Frasier’s metamorphosis as he grows older.

“We’ll see how people respond to it because it’s not going to be the same place, it’s not going to be Seattle. It’s not going to be the same Frasier — it’s going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully that’ll be something people like watching. But I think it’ll be funny,” he said.

Frasier itself was a spinoff of Cheers, following the title character’s move from Boston back to his hometown, Seattle. It is considered one of the most successful spinoffs of all time, having gone for 11 seasons. Now, it is close to getting even more, as Grammer revealed the show is so far along he expects it to air in 2020.

“Airtime? Probably late summer next year, I would guess,” he said. “It’s ready to go. We just gotta sort of staff it and find somebody that wants to give us money for it.”

Grammer was candid in saying that he questioned the current reboot craze, and he wanted Frasier to be different from the others. In the process, he criticized some other, similar shows.

“Part of it was the Roseanne revival. … When Murphy Brown came back… and when Will & Grace came back, I thought, well, it would be worth it,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be honest. I didn’t think Frasier should be in exactly the same place as he was 12 years ago. So we’ve changed that.”

