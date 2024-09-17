It's a family affair on Season 2 of Paramount+'s Frasier reboot, as Kelsey Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, joins the cast in an addition the Frasier star says felt "absolutely natural." Prior to the Sept. 19 premiere of the new Fraiser season, Kelsey (Frasier Crane) and Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle) opened up to PopCulture.com about Greer's casting as Roz's free-spirited daughter Alice.

It was "absolutely natural" for Kelsey to suggest his daughter, who previously appeared on MTV's Awkward and Netflix's Deadly Illusions, play Alice. "Greer and Alice are pretty much the same age," he told PopCulture. "So I suggested it and, you know, there was a little hesitation like, 'Well, we have to be able to think about it for a minute.'" And then everybody said, 'Yeah, great idea!'"

(Photo: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier in 'Frasier' Season 2. - Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Gilpin agreed, "It was a great idea," gushing over Greer's "perfect" casting as her daughter. "I've known Greer for a long time and I think she's worked so hard as a young woman in this field. She's paid all of her dues," the actress agreed. "She's really ready for this role and she worked really hard on it."

Gilpin noted there was "a little more pressure being named Grammer" on the set of Frasier, but praised her on-screen daughter for having "risen to the occasion in really surprising ways" to be the "perfect" Alice.

(Photo: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier and Peri Gilpin as Roz in 'Frasier' Season 2. - Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Showrunner Joe Cristalli called Greer's casting a "weird, fun integration of the world," praising the new addition to the world of Frasier as "delightful and fantastic" and "so sharp." He added, "She's a pro, and it's exciting that she is so good because now we can build storylines around her. And if we get that Season 3, of course, we bring her back."

Showrunner Chris Harris agreed there's much more to explore when it comes to the new series' expansion on the world of Frasier. "We feel like we're just beginning with this new iteration and there's a lot more of this chapter to tell." he told PopCulture. "We want to explore this next generation and we want to take advantage of being in Boston and what that means for Frasier's past some more. There's a lot that we all would love to do still. "

Frasier Season 2 premieres Sept. 19 on Paramount+.