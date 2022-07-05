Kelsey Grammer Gives Update on 'Frasier' Revival

On Monday, Kelsey Grammer gave fans their first update on the Frasier revival in about a year. Paramount+ announced that it is bringing the beloved sitcom back in 2021, but since then few details have come out. Finally, Grammer appeared on The Talk to discuss the future of the series.

Grammer revealed that the Frasier revival is still in the development stage, including script-writing and fine-tuning the premise of the new iteration. That means the show will need to go through pre-production, filming and editing all before fans get to see it for themselves. However, Grammer gave a light at the end of the tunnel in the form of a date. He guessed that they will begin filming in the fall.

The Frasier reboot is IN the works and almost into production says @KelseyGrammer. pic.twitter.com/gXQnhuuCIl — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 4, 2022

"There have been some conversations about [starting in] maybe October, maybe a little later," Grammer said. "We're in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it looks pretty good."

This update comes almost exactly a year after the last concrete update on the Frasier revival. In July of 2021, Grammer spoke to WNBC New York about the project, answering a few basic questions about its format and content as best as he could. At the time, he said that the first episode of the revival would deal with the absence of Martin Crane, played by the late actor John Mahoney who passed away in 2018.

Grammer also revealed that the revival will not simply be more of the same thing fans have already seen. He explained that the new show will find Frasier in a brand new city once again – much like his move from Boston to Seattle when the original series spun off from Cheers.

"Frasier's going to move town; he's going to change cities again," Grammer said at the time. "There's some surprises here. He's like the George Bailey of television... he thinks he's going to go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction – and he ends up rich beyond his dreams."

That interview was the last time we heard anything about the other cast members as well. Grammer said that the producers had approached stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin to reprise their roles as Niles, Daphne and Roz, respectively. At the time he said: "It is my hope that everybody comes back. It always was my hope because it's a third act for everybody."

So far, none of those other stars have confirmed their participation in the revival. The new iteration of Frasier is still in its writing stage and is not expected to begin filming until this fall at least. You can stream the original series now on Paramount+, Hulu and Peacock.