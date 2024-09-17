Are Frasier Crane and Roz Doyle taking their friendship to the next level in Season 2 of Paramount+'s Frasier? After first-look images were released ahead of the Sept. 19 season premiere that show Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) kissing a mysterious woman who looks like Roz (Peri Gilpin) from the back, showrunners Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli hinted to PopCulture.com that there's more than meets the eye when it comes to the upcoming episode, titled "Cape Cod."

Frasier fans have been speculating after the kiss photo, which features a shocked Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and Eve (Jess Salgueiro), was released alongside another shot of Frasier and Roz looking more than a little guilty. While Roz and Frasier have been great friends for years, they did sleep together in the original run of the Cheers spinoff, leaving fans wondering if a romance is brewing for the iconic duo.

(Photo: This photo from 'Frasier' Season 2 has had fans all worked up. - Chris Haston/Paramount+)

"It sure looks like they're kissing," Cristalli teased to PopCulture of the buzzy photo. "We can confirm that it definitely looks like they're kissing." The show's co-creator, co-executive producer and co-showrunner also confirmed that the situation, whatever it might be, does take place in one of the show's famous farce episodes, reiterating with a smirk, "Gosh, yeah, it's certainly definitely looking like they're kissing from those images."

Harris chimed in that the same episode features the introduction of Roz's daughter Alice (played by Greer Grammer, the real-life daughter of their lead). "Now we have two generations worth of people and expectations and everything," he shared. "That's been a lot of fun to explore. ...That's something we've delighted in taking advantage of. "

(Photo: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier and Peri Gilpin as Roz in 'Frasier' Season 2. - Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Kelsey told PopCulture that casting his 32-year-old daughter Greer as Alice was "absolutely natural," due to the age similarity, "So I suggested it and, you know, there was a little hesitation like, 'Well, we have to be able to think about it for a minute.' And then everybody said, 'Yeah, great idea!'"

Gilpin agreed, "It was a great idea," gushing over Greer's ability as an actress. "I've known Greer for a long time and I think she's worked so hard as a young woman in this field. She's paid all of her dues," she assured. "She's really ready for this role and she worked really hard on it." Gilpin added there was "a little more pressure being named Grammer" on the set of Frasier, but said Greer really had "risen to the occasion in really surprising ways" to be the "perfect" Alice.

Frasier Season 2 premieres Sept. 19 on Paramount+.