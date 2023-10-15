'Frasier' Reboot Could Return to 'Cheers' Bar, Producers Tease

Frasier is back after 19 years, but Kelsey Grammer's titular character didn't return to the iconic Cheers bar. Instead, when Frasier Crane came back to Boston, he and his Harvard colleagues went out to a bar called Mahoney's. It's named after late Frasier star John Mahoney. Despite the sweet sentiment, there's still a chance that Frasier could return to the titular bar where he made his debut almost 40 years ago. Executive producer Joe Cristalli joked to TVLine that "Cheers is a Fuddruckers now."

"We would absolutely love to explore that," EP Chris Harris shared. "What is the bar now? Are [the Cheers characters] still there? Does everyone know his name still?" Before there was Frasier, there was Cheers. Grammer recurred in Seasons 3 and 4 and then joined the main cast for Season 5. As a bar regular, it was hard to not know his name, but then Frasier moved to Seattle for his own show. Even though he frequented the bar decades ago, that doesn't mean that he'd be willing to go back.

Harris explains that "there might be a reason why Frasier the character is holding back a little bit from going back there… [He] does not necessarily see it as the best time of his life. He had a lot of failures in romance, he had a lot of professional setbacks, and he spent a lot of time at a bar. So he might have some hesitation at revisiting." The premiere of the Frasier revival saw the character mention he "may have spent a little too much time at a certain bar" when he previously lived in Boston. While he won't be returning to the iconic bar for the first season, there is still hope.

Depending on the future of the series, Harris is hopeful that Frasier Crane "will" return to Cheers later down the line, "and we can't wait for him to do that… As a fan, I can't wait to see the next part of that story." The reasoning makes sense since a lot went down at Cheers all those years ago. Since they don't seem to be planning to never return, hopefully Season 2 will see a return to Cheers. If there is a Season 2, that is. Since Frasier did just premiere, it could be a while until Paramount+ makes any decision on its future. Fans will just have to tune in every week and hope that the Cheers bar makes an appearance at some point.