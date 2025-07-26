‘Frasier’ and ‘Severance’ Stars Among 5 Cast in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Revival

The new Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival just added five new cast members, including Frasier and Severance stars.

The upcoming Hulu pilot will see Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her titular role in a recurring guest capacity.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong was previously announced as the new Slayer. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao will direct and executive produce the project. Gellar, Gail Berman, and original EPs Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kazui, and Dolly Parton will also executive produce. Now, five new actors have joined the show, according to TVLine.

Sarah Bock

Apple TV+

Sarah Bock has been cast as Gracie in a series regular role. She can most recently be seen as Miss Huang in the latest season of Apple TV+’s hit series Severance. Other credits include the Pinkfong animated series Bebefinn, the 2022 film Bruiser, Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure, and Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man.

Ava Jean

Pictured: Ava Jean as Josie — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

Ava Jean will play Larkin in a series regular role. She recently guest starred in an episode of Law & Order: SVU and can also be seen in the short films Peacock and Next Top Model Kids, as well as the films Love Kills and Holiday Twist. Jean has multiple upcoming projects, including the holiday drama film All Is Merry and Bright and the family film Wish Watch.

Faly Rakotohavana

Finn (Faly Rakotohavana), shown. (Photo by: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu)

In a series regular role, Faly Rakotohavana is Hugo. He is best known for his role as Finn in the Hulu sitcom UnPrisoned starring Kerry Washington, Marque Richardson, and Jordyn McIntosh. Additional credits include FBI: International, Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Raven’s Home, The Mick, and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.

Jack Cutmore-Scott

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy in Frasier, episode 3, season 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+

Also starring as a series regular will be Jack Cutmore-Scott as Mr. Burke. News of his casting comes several months after Paramount+ canceled the Frasier reboot after two seasons, on which he starred as Freddy Crane, the son of Kelsey Grammer’s titular character. He also starred in the short-lived Hulu whodunnit Death and Other Details. Other credits include Tenet, Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I., Deception, Dunkirk, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, The Go-Between, and Kingsman: The Secret Service, among others.

Daniel di Tomasso

Pictured: Daniel Di Tomasso as Trey. (Photo by Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images)

Daniel di Tomasso will star as Abe in a series regular role. He is known for his role as Wes Nolan in Seasons 5 and 6 of the TNT series Major Crimes and had recurring roles in CSI: Vegas, Station 19, Y: The Last Man, The Republic of Sarah, Dynasty, Chicago Fire, and Timeless. Additional credits include Big Sky, Welcome to Mama’s, Christmas Ever After, French Exit, Good Girls Revolt, and Blood Is Blood.