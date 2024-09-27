Hulu Cancels Dramedy Series After 2 Seasons

Hulu has canceled a fan-favorite dramedy series after just two seasons. On Friday, fans of UnPrisoned got the unfortnate news that the Onyx Collective show will not be coming back for Season three.

"This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3. But I wanted you to hear it from me because while we're super duper disappointed, we're also crazy deeply grateful," series star Kerry Washington announced on Instagram. "Making this show was a labor of love. And we know that so many of you found connection and healing with The Alexander Family – and that their impact will live on! We are soooooo grateful to the entire cast & crew – who are not only brilliant and hardworking, but a JOY to work with!

"Thank you to our fellow producers and all our writers and directors for leading and guiding and inspiring us," Washington added. "Thank you to ABC, Hulu & Onyx for giving us a creative home. And most importantly, we are grateful to YOU ALL – for watching, laughing, crying, yelling, dancing, eye-rolling, cheering (and all of the things between) along with us each episode. It was such a blessing. And we thank you OK!"

Inspired by life of creator Tracy McMillan, UnPrisoned is a half-hour drama-comedy about "a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son." Kerry Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist, and mom to 16-year-old Finn. Delroy Lindo stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige's father, who has recently been released from prison.

UnPrisoned Seasons 1-2 are still available to stream on Hulu.