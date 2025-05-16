‘Buffy’ Revival Casts Its Star Opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar

“In every generation, there is a Chosen One,” and it seems that Hulu’s upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival has founds its Slayer to wield the strength and skill to fend off the supernatural.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong, 15, has been cast opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy Summers in the upcoming pilot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar, who is also attached to the pilot as executive producer, announced Armstrong’s casting in a video Thursday. “To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.”

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage

In addition to Skeleton Crew, Amstrong has previously appeared in Anne with an E, American Horror Story, Firestarter, and the upcoming FX series The Lowdown. Her Buffy character is described in casting materials, per Deadline, as an “introverted high-school student.” She will be a new Slayer in what is being referred to as the next chapter in the Buffyverse.

“We are so overjoyed to have found this generation’s slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong, she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one,” Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, who wrote the pilot and also serve as showrunners, said.

Ordered at Hulu back in February, more than 20 years after the original show wrapped its seven-season run, few details are known about the upcoming reboot. However, Gellar’s video did provide at least one clue for the pilot: the current state of Sunnydale. When the original series ended, the entire town, which had been built over a Hellmouth, was destroyed, leaving nothing more than a giant crater. Now, 20 years later, it seems that Sunnydale may have risen from the ashes, Gellar welcoming Armstrong and fans, to “New Sunnydale.”

Hulu’s Buffy revival pilot is executive produced by the Zuckermans, Gellar, and Chloe Zhao, who wrote the episode, along with Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui for Suite B and Dolly Parton for Sandollar Productions. It’s unclear when the pilot will premiere, but Gellar told PEOPLE in March that they’ve “set up our offices, which means things are progressing probably faster than I’d anticipated.” Further details, including plot additional casting, haven’t yet been shared. The original Buffy series is available to stream on Hulu.