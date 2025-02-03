‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Revival With Sarah Michelle Gellar Officially in the Works at Hulu

After much speculation, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot with its leading lady, Sarah Michelle Gellar, is officially confirmed to be in the works. More than 20 years after the beloved series ended its seven-season run, the supernatural drama’s revival is near. A followup series is almost signed on the dotted line via Hulu, Deadline reports. Gellar is expected to reprise her signature role as Buffy Summers. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, a self-professed lifelong Buffy fan, is set to direct the pilot, written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face).

After years of being opposed to a reboot, Gellar made the revelation during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she’d had a change of heart. “I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect,” she explained, adding, “But watching ‘[And Just Like That…]’ and seeing ‘[Dexter: Original Sin],’ and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

A prequel isn’t the road she wants to go down but she’d like to explore whatever options are available. “It could be anything,” Gellar added. “It’s a universe. It makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

She wasn’t open to the revival. In 2023, IndieWire reported that she was done with the character. “I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn’t need to be done,” she said at the time. “We wrapped that up. ​​I am all for them continuing the story because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is based on the 1992 film, also written by Joss Whedon. The show aired from 1997 to 2003. Due to its popularity, the show grew a cult-like following with many lines of merchandise and products including novels, comics, video games, clothing, accessories, and more.