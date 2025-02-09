Frankie Muniz on Future of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ After Upcoming Revival

More Malcolm in the Middle could be on the way after the upcoming revival. It was announced in October that Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek will be coming back to reprise their roles as Malcolm and his parents, Hal and Lois, in a new four-episode revival on Disney+. “Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” according to the official logline.

As of now, it’s unknown whether these four episodes could turn into something more or if any other cast members, such as Christopher Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan, who played Francis, Reese, and Dewey, respectively, will show up. However, Muniz told ScreenRant there is the potential for more.

(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

“I mean, it was originally, I think, pitched as a like a movie, as a feature, like a two-hour movie,” Muniz said. “And for the sake of it being on Disney+, it’s four 30-minute episodes, but it’s really one storyline if that makes sense. You’re gonna see everybody and figure out where they’ve been and what they’re doing. And we leave it on a great note, you know, and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

A Malcolm in the Middle reboot or revival has long been in the works, and while four episodes may not seem like a lot, it’s better than nothing. And it’s always possible that Disney could do more with it, depending on what the fan reaction is to it. It sounds like the door isn’t closed on more, whether that will be more episodes or a true movie. Regardless, it’s just exciting to know that Malcolm in the Middle is going to be coming back, even if it is just going to be four episodes. At least for now.

Additional details about the revival, including a premiere date, have not been announced, but more information will likely be released in the coming months. Fans have been waiting for almost 19 years for Malcolm in the Middle to return. Waiting a little bit longer won’t be too bad. In the meantime, all seven seasons of the Fox sitcom are streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Now would be the perfect time to rewatch before the revival eventually drops.