Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.

Released in 2008, Body of Lies stars DiCpario as CIA agent Roger Ferris, who is working in the Middle East. Roger hatches a plan to capture terrorist Al-Saleem, and with the help of Ed Hoffman, he creates a fake terrorist organization to prompt. Based on David Ignatius’ 2007 novel of the same name, Body of Lies also stars Russell Crow, Mark Strong, Oscar Isaac, and Golshifteh Farahani. The film was released in the United States on October 10, 2008 and grossed $118 million worldwide.

More than a decade after its theatrical release, Body of Lies found renewed success on Netflix, where, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, it entered the streaming charts, taking the No. 9 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies chart in the U.S. The film jumped to become the eighth most-popular movie on the platform on Wednesday, Dec. 15, beating out Stepmom and The Christmas Chronicles and falling just behind titles including Back to the Outback, The Shack, and The Unforgivable. Body of Lies maintained that No. 8 ranking on Thursday, Dec. 16, though as of this posting, the film is no longer on any of Netflix’s streaming charts in the U.S.

Body of Lies is just the latest DiCaprio-starring movie to take over Netflix’s streaming charts. More than two decades after its release, the hit 1997 film Titanic enjoyed a multi-day stay on the platform’s streaming charts. Directed by James Cameron and based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, the DiCaprio and Kate Winslet-starring film made its way to Netflix on Oct. 1 of this year and immediately shot to the top of both the Top 10 overall and Top 10 movie charts, where it remained for several days.

Netflix is proving to be a go-to source for DiCaprio’s fans, as Body of Lies and Titanic are just two of several of his credits available for streaming on the platform. The platform is also home to 1993’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 2010’s Shutter Island, and 2012’s Django Unchained. On Friday, Dec. 24, the streamer will debut DiCaprio’s latest film, Don’t Look Up. The Adam McKay-directed film follows two astronomers – portrayed by DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence – as they embark on a media tour to warn humankind of a comet that is on a collision course with earth, though their warnings are met with little response. Don’t Look Up will be available for streaming on Dec. 24.