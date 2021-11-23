Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2021

As winter approaches and we settle in under cozy blankets for a season of streaming, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows, with some titles dropping on Dec. 1, but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December 2021.
Videos by PopCulture.com
COMING 12/1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — NETFLIX ANIME
Kayko and Kokosh — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
COMING 12/2 – 12/7
Avail. 12/2/21:
The Alpinist
Coyotes — NETFLIX SERIES
Escalona: Season 1
SINGLE ALL THE WAY — NETFLIX FILM
The Whole Truth — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/3/21:
Cobalt Blue — NETFLIX FILM
Coming Out Colton — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mixtape — NETFLIX FILM
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 12/5/21:
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Avail. 12/6/21:
David and the Elves — NETFLIX FILM
Voir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/7/21:
Centaurworld: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Go Dog Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — NETFLIX COMEDY
COMING 12/8 – 12/14
Avail. 12/8/21:
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 12/9/21:
Asakusa Kid — NETFLIX FILM
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/10/21:
Anonymously Yours — NETFLIX FILM
Aranyak — NETFLIX SERIES
Back to the Outback — NETFLIX FILM
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — NETFLIX SERIES
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — NETFLIX SERIES
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — NETFLIX SERIES
The Shack
Still Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
Two — NETFLIX FILMThe Unforgivable — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/11/21:
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/12/21:
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Avail. 12/13/21:
Eye in the Sky
Avail. 12/14/21:
The Future Diary — NETFLIX SERIES
Russell Howard: Lubricant — NETFLIX COMEDY
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING 12/15 – 12/23
Avail. 12/15/21:
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — NETFLIX SERIES
The Giver
The Hand of God — NETFLIX FILM
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Avail. 12/16/21:
A California Christmas: City Lights — NETFLIX FILM
A Naija Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Aggretsuko: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/17/21:
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Witcher: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/18/21:
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — NETFLIX SERIES
Oldboy
Avail. 12/19/21:
What Happened in Oslo — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/20/21:
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/21/21:
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — NETFLIX COMEDY
Grumpy Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/22/21:
Emily in Paris: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/23/21:
Elite Short Stories: Patrick– NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 12/24 – 12/31
Avail. 12/24/21:
1000 Miles from Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Don’t Look Up — NETFLIX FILM
Minnal Murali — NETFLIX FILM
The Silent Sea — NETFLIX SERIES
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Vicky and Her Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Avail. 12/25/21:
Single’s Inferno — NETFLIX SERIES
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — NETFLIX COMEDY
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/26/21:
Lulli — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/28/21:
Word Party Presents: Math! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 12/29/21:
Anxious People — NETFLIX SERIES
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/30/21:
Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/31/21:
Cobra Kai: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Stay Close — NETFLIX SERIES
Seal Team — NETFLIX FILM
COMING SOON:
Decoupled– NETFLIX SERIES
BINGEWORTHY, NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST
While you’re waiting for the December Netflix release, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
The Harder They Fall: In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge. The Harder They Fall is a fictional story, but Nat Love was a real cowboy. Majors told PopCulture.com that viewers will not be disappointed in the film that stars himself, Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi, Deon Cole and Delroy Lindo, just to name a few.
“It is a buffet of entertainment, a buffet of catharsis, a buffet of historical relevance and zeitgeist contributing factors,” Majors said. “The music is the music. The way we cooperate in order to build the story, the way we collaborated in order to chisel out this statue that is The Harder They Fall. You will get a lot. There’s a lot there. If you want gluten-free, watch this scene. If you want meat, watch this scene. It’s all there, it’s all there.”
The Harder They Fall is available to stream on Netflix now.
‘BIG MOUTH’ – SEASON 5
Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Year’s Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of love and hate with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick’s lovebug, Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path. Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, Sonya (Pamela Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm Rochelle (Keke Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love, and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.
Big Mouth Season 5, in addition to the first four seasons, is available to stream on Netflix now.
‘TIGER KING 2’
Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Oh, ye of little faith. Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries and personas that captivated audiences and launched the careers of a thousand armchair detectives.
Tiger King 2 is available to stream on Netflix starting Wednesday, Nov. 17.
‘SQUID GAME’
Netflix’s new horror series Squid Game is taking the world by storm. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September in the U.S. is about a reality show where debtors are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won — the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.
Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now.