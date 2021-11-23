Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2021

As winter approaches and we settle in under cozy blankets for a season of streaming, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows, with some titles dropping on Dec. 1, but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don’t forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December 2021.

COMING 12/1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

COMING 12/2 – 12/7

Avail. 12/2/21:

The Alpinist

Coyotes — NETFLIX SERIES

Escalona: Season 1

SINGLE ALL THE WAY — NETFLIX FILM

The Whole Truth — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/3/21:

Cobalt Blue — NETFLIX FILM

Coming Out Colton — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mixtape — NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/5/21:

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Avail. 12/6/21:

David and the Elves — NETFLIX FILM

Voir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/7/21:

Centaurworld: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Go Dog Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — NETFLIX COMEDY

COMING 12/8 – 12/14

Avail. 12/8/21:

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/9/21:

Asakusa Kid — NETFLIX FILM

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/10/21:

Anonymously Yours — NETFLIX FILM

Aranyak — NETFLIX SERIES

Back to the Outback — NETFLIX FILM

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — NETFLIX SERIES

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — NETFLIX SERIES

The Shack

Still Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Two — NETFLIX FILMThe Unforgivable — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/11/21:

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/12/21:

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Avail. 12/13/21:

Eye in the Sky

Avail. 12/14/21:

The Future Diary — NETFLIX SERIES

Russell Howard: Lubricant — NETFLIX COMEDY

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 12/15 – 12/23

Avail. 12/15/21:

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — NETFLIX SERIES

The Giver

The Hand of God — NETFLIX FILM

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Avail. 12/16/21:

A California Christmas: City Lights — NETFLIX FILM

A Naija Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Aggretsuko: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/17/21:

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Witcher: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/18/21:

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — NETFLIX SERIES

Oldboy

Avail. 12/19/21:

What Happened in Oslo — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/20/21:

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/21/21:

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — NETFLIX COMEDY

Grumpy Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/22/21:

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/23/21:

Elite Short Stories: Patrick– NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 12/24 – 12/31

Avail. 12/24/21:

1000 Miles from Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Don’t Look Up — NETFLIX FILM

Minnal Murali — NETFLIX FILM

The Silent Sea — NETFLIX SERIES

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Vicky and Her Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Avail. 12/25/21:

Single’s Inferno — NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — NETFLIX COMEDY

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/26/21:

Lulli — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/28/21:

Word Party Presents: Math! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/29/21:

Anxious People — NETFLIX SERIES

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/30/21:

Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/31/21:

Cobra Kai: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Stay Close — NETFLIX SERIES

Seal Team — NETFLIX FILM

COMING SOON:

Decoupled– NETFLIX SERIES

