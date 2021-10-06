‘Titanic’ Is Taking Over Netflix Almost 24 Years Later

Nearly 24 years after Rose told Jack that she’d “never let go,” the hit 1997 film Titanic isn’t letting go of any of its mainstream success. The Leonard DiCaprio and Kate Winslet-starring film sailed onto Netflix on Oct. 1, where it is currently dominating the platform’s streaming charts, proving that the success of Titanic “will go on and on.”

Directed by James Cameron, the movie is based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, the British passenger liner that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in April 1912 after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City. Titanic follows the love story of fictional characters Jack and Rose, members of different social classes who fall in love aboard the ship during the tragic maiden voyage. In addition to DiCaprio and Winslet, the movie also starred Kathy Bates, Billy Zane, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, David Warner, and Bill Paxton.

In the few short days since its Netflix debut, Titanic has already earned itself a spot on both the Top 10 overall and Top 10 movie charts on the platform. Among movies, Titanic ranks as the second most popular film on the platform, only missing the No. 1 spot due to the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller The Guilty. The film has proven to be so popular on Netflix that it has even snagged recognition as one of the most popular titles on the platform among both series and films. On Netflix U.S.’s overall streaming chart, it comes in at No. 7, beating outCocomelon, The DUFF, and Seinfeld and only falling behind the likes of Midnight Mass, Dave Chappell: The Closer, The Guilty, Maid, On My Block, and Squid Game, which still claims the coveted No. 1 spot.

The film's Netflix success comes as little surprise given Titanic's history. Released on Dec. 19, 1997, Titanic became the highest-grossing movie ever made, a title it held for more than a decade until Cameron released Avatar in 2009. In the more than two decades since its release, Titanic's success has only expanded. To commemorate the centennial of the sinking, a 3D version of the movie was released on April 4, 2012. That version grossed $343.6 million worldwide, which pushed the film's worldwide total to $2.195 billion, making Titanic the second film to gross more than $2 billion worldwide. On the awards front, the film won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

