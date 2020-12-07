✖

Netflix's Feel Good has been renewed for a second season, but it will be its last. On Monday, the streaming giant announced that it had renewed the British dramedy for one more installment, to premiere next year, according to a report by TV Line. Fans had mixed feeling about this bittersweet announcement.

Feel Good Season 2 will reportedly revolved around Mae (Mae Martin) dealing with "the ghosts of her past," and George (Charlotte Ritchie) trying to reinvent her day-to-day life. These differing goals may strain the couple's relationhip, according to Martin, who co-created the series. In a statement on the renewal, she said: "I'm beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George's love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned."

"I'm deeply attached to this story and so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast," she went on. "Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I'm euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson's and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven."

Many fans and critics were pleased to hear that Feel Good was returning for sure, but were sad that the renewal came with a definitive ending. Many were skeptical of Martin's claim that she had "always planned" this short ending. Rolling Stone TV critic Alan Sepinwall tweeted: "Netflix is keeping things really short these days, though the first season of Feel Good (which I loved) did not suggest a show built for a particularly long run."

Feel Good Season 2 will reportedly see the return of stars Lisa Kudrow, Philip Burgers and Adian Lukis as well. It will also feature new characters played by Jordan Stephens, John Ross Bowie, Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper and Eleanor Matsuura. So far, there is no word on how long the new season will be.

Feel Good first premiered in March with a six-episode Season 1. It follows the romance of Canadian stand-up comedian Mae — a semi-autobiographical representation of Martin — and George, a middle-class English woman. The two come from different worlds with different ideas of social propriety, and Mae is generally frustrated with George's hesitation to make their relationship public. The two also share a history of addiction, which colors their perspectives.



Feel Good Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix some time in 2021.