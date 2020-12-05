'Queen's Gambit' Season 2: Fans Want More Episodes of Hit Limited Series

Netflix's new chess-themed miniseries The Queen's Gambit has taken the world by storm, but many fans are disappointed that there will not be a sequel. The show is based on a novel by the same name and was developed for Netflix with the intent of creating just one season as a limited series. Some fans — jokingly or otherwise — believe there are more places for the show to go.

The Queen's Gambit stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphan who becomes a competitive chess prodigy while struggling with drug addiction. The series takes place in the 1960s and 1950s and offers a critical look at the state of gender roles and income disparity. It consists of just seven episodes, each around an hour long, and many fans feel like that is simply not enough.

The show is now Netflix's most-watched scripted miniseries in its first month and is a critical juggernaut as well. It has also been praised by serious chess-players and has led to a general resurgence in the game's popularity.

Some fans want to see the story continue from where it left off, while others think it has the potential to re-popularize other games as well. Some want to see a similar take on similar games, while others joked that the same drama should be applied to niche trading card games, obscure board games or other less lofty pursuits. Here is what fans are saying they want from a sequel to The Queen's Gambit.