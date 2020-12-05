'Queen's Gambit' Season 2: Fans Want More Episodes of Hit Limited Series
Netflix's new chess-themed miniseries The Queen's Gambit has taken the world by storm, but many fans are disappointed that there will not be a sequel. The show is based on a novel by the same name and was developed for Netflix with the intent of creating just one season as a limited series. Some fans — jokingly or otherwise — believe there are more places for the show to go.
The Queen's Gambit stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphan who becomes a competitive chess prodigy while struggling with drug addiction. The series takes place in the 1960s and 1950s and offers a critical look at the state of gender roles and income disparity. It consists of just seven episodes, each around an hour long, and many fans feel like that is simply not enough.
The show is now Netflix's most-watched scripted miniseries in its first month and is a critical juggernaut as well. It has also been praised by serious chess-players and has led to a general resurgence in the game's popularity.
Some fans want to see the story continue from where it left off, while others think it has the potential to re-popularize other games as well. Some want to see a similar take on similar games, while others joked that the same drama should be applied to niche trading card games, obscure board games or other less lofty pursuits. Here is what fans are saying they want from a sequel to The Queen's Gambit.
Would Watch
I really enjoyed The Queen's Gambit.
I'd joyfully watch a sequel if there's one.— O O (@otoiks) December 4, 2020
prevnext
Last night finished watching "The Queen's Gambit" about a chess playing orphan progidy. Amazing acting and production values. Hopefully there will be a sequel.— jeanne Valentine (@jeanneValenti19) November 30, 2020
Jolene's Sequel
Anyone getting excited for the Squash-themed sequel to The Queen's Gambit? "The Drop Shot"? "The Hot Ball"? Please post possible plot points.#TheQueensGambit pic.twitter.com/bigvMaj9Dq— Christian Altena (@XmaasAltena) November 30, 2020
prevnext
I want her to do all of my lawyering. Second example this year where a secondary black character in a hit show is screaming out for a sequel built fully around her. First Queen’s Gambit and now this. Give @MissDumezweni her own show NOW— Michele Norris (@michele_norris) December 2, 2020
Backdoor Sequel
prevnext
I mean, but what if The Queen’s Gambit is really a sequel to The VVitch, and in the next series she joins forces with a Julian Sands(-esque) time traveling warlock, and together they fight good? But mostly she lives deliciously?— Andrew S. Fuller (@andrewsfuller) December 3, 2020
Other Games
the queen’s gambit but with hungry hungry hippos— Jillian Karger (@JillianKarger) December 3, 2020
Jimmy’s still thinking about #TheQueensGambit before showtime… ♟️ #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/v0ufbp9cVN— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 18, 2020
prevnext
The sequel to the queen’s gambit. pic.twitter.com/9JnVQ5Ispb— Liz Farmer (@liz_farmer) November 29, 2020
Nerd Culture
Queen’s Gambit sequel series at a yugioh tourney please https://t.co/HAA9YYeLzj— jose? (@dirtandroses) November 29, 2020
prevnext
A sequel to The Queen’s Gambit that is set in 1997 and it’s about Magic: the Gathering. The whole thing can probably take place in a basement this time— Kurt (@KurTimber) December 2, 2020
Magneto's Chess Set
prevnext
That final shot of The Queen’s Gambit is something else. Can’t wait for the sequel series! pic.twitter.com/hFRvcpOWrD— John O’Quarantine (@JOKftw) November 29, 2020
No Need
The Queen's Gambit was very good. Fascinating how chess is such a big deal. Very strategic. Way over my head! I enjoyed many aspects of the show, the music was especially great. The show ended the way one would hope and I don't see a need for a sequel. Perfect just the way it was— Plenilune (@Plenilune1973) November 27, 2020
prev
Watched The Queen’s Gambit for the 2nd time. This show and @anyataylorjoy deserves an Emmy! Love the soundtrack too! Surely no sequel? #bestshow #netflix— Mr. B (@bookjh) November 30, 2020