Netflix Loses 'The Grinch,' and Customers Are Fed Up

Can't find The Grinch on Netflix? You're not the only one. Unfortunately, Netflix's latest streaming window for the 2018 adaptation of Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas ended on Friday (Dec. 4). While the animated hit has been a holiday mainstay for Netflix-subscribing families in 2019 and 2020, they will have to do without or settled for the book's 2000 adaptation starring Jim Carrey.

As parents and animation lovers began to realize the movie was no longer available this weekend, the conversation around the film and Netflix became heated. Many people were disappointed that the movie was removed and cited their families' respective regular viewings of the title. Others expressed that they were paused midway through their last viewing when the title disappeared. Scroll through to see some of the reactions.