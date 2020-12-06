Netflix Loses 'The Grinch,' and Customers Are Fed Up
Can't find The Grinch on Netflix? You're not the only one. Unfortunately, Netflix's latest streaming window for the 2018 adaptation of Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas ended on Friday (Dec. 4). While the animated hit has been a holiday mainstay for Netflix-subscribing families in 2019 and 2020, they will have to do without or settled for the book's 2000 adaptation starring Jim Carrey.
As parents and animation lovers began to realize the movie was no longer available this weekend, the conversation around the film and Netflix became heated. Many people were disappointed that the movie was removed and cited their families' respective regular viewings of the title. Others expressed that they were paused midway through their last viewing when the title disappeared. Scroll through to see some of the reactions.
Ok but @netflix is really the grinch who stole Christmas for removing The Grinch Movie in DECEMBER— Marina (@oxminaox) December 4, 2020
THEY TOOK THE ANIMATED GRINCH OFF NETFLIX NOOOOOOOOO THIS IS NOT A DRILL— VLEX GALINDO (@VLEXXXGALINDO) December 5, 2020
My kid is so sad it’s gone! This is very Grinchy if you, @netflix— Lauren Cross (@laurencross_nwi) December 5, 2020
What happened to the cute new Grinch, Netflix? I literally just had it on the other day and now it’s gone? In December? #TheGrinch— 🦯 🦊 Allie 💛🐝 (@Allie_F) December 6, 2020
@Netflix why would you take Dr. Seuss The Grinch off mid Christmas season?? Also my two year old is wry upset as we watch it daily 🙃🙃— Mama Bear🐻 (@Raym000) December 6, 2020
It is cruel and unusual punishment for Netflix to take the Grinch off in December. A fitting end to 2020— Bria Fournier (@BriaFournier) December 6, 2020
@netflix solid move taking the kids grinch off like 3 weeks before Christmas 🖕🏼— Jessica Herb (@jess5139) December 6, 2020