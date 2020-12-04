Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 4)

As temperatures continue to drop, Netflix is entering the first weekend of December with a few gifts that will give subscribers plenty of excuses to stay warm indoors. This weekend, the streaming giant is stocking 13 new titles in the streaming library, offering subscribers an early holiday present. The new additions, all but one of which is a Netflix original, include some highly-anticipated titles. On Friday, fans will finally get to treat themselves to the new season of the animated series Big Mouth. Subscribers can also channel their inner baker with a festive edition of The Great British Baking Show. This weekend will also see a few additions perfect for the youngest viewers. Of course, several new titles headed to the streaming library join Netflix's holiday lineup, which can be viewed by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Big Mouth: Season 4' Get ready for more raging hormones, cringy puberty developments, and fantastical looks at human reproductive systems, because Netflix is dropping Season 4 of its animated original series Big Mouth on Friday, Dec. 4. Season 4 of the series will find the group of friends on the brink of eighth grade and contending with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers, and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito. prevnext

'Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas' Best friends George Beard and Harold Hutchins are shaking up Christmas in Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas. The new Netflix family holiday special will find the beloved characters going back in time to change up a few of their beloved holiday traditions. Set to be stocked in the streaming library on Friday, Mega Blissmas is the latest addition to the Captain Underpants franchise, which is based on the series of books by Day Pilkey and follows George and Harold, who turn their principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero looking to save the day. prevnext

'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 ' Netflix's mouth-watering baking contest, The Great British Baking Show, is returning on Friday with a holiday twist. The third season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will see competitors from past seasons competing to be crowned the Christmas Star Baker. Earning the title will be no easy feat, though, and the bakers will have to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their yuletide baked goods. prevnext

'Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3' Ash and his Pokémon are back and are ready to battle it out in the World Coronation Series all while he and Goh continue their research with Professor Cerise in Part 3 of Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, the series follows Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum, who, after achieving his goal of becoming a Pokémon Master, travels back to his home of Pallet Town in Kanto, where he befriends fellow trainer Goh. Together, they are hired by Professor Cerise to work for his new research lab. prevnext

'Selena: The Series' Netflix's highly-anticipated series based on the life of Selena Quintanilla, the late Tejano star who is still beloved by millions of fans over two decades after her tragic death, is dropping on Friday. Described as a "coming-of-age story," the limited series follows Quintanilla as she chases her dreams and recounts the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make. The late singer was most famously brought to the screen in the 1997 film, in which she was portrayed by Jennifer Lopez. In Netflix's recounting of her life, The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos as the music legend. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 12/4/20:

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose – NETFLIX FILM

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) – NETFLIX FILM

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting – NETFLIX FILM

MANK – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/5/20:

Detention – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 12/4/20:

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) Leaving 12/5/20:

The Rum Diary (2011) Leaving 12/6/20:

The Secret (2006) prevnext