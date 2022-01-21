‘Dawson’s Creek’ Alum Joins ‘Fatal Attraction’ Reboot Series at Paramount+

Joshua Jackson will star in the Paramount+ series based on Fatal Attraction, opposite Lizzy Caplan. Jackson is best known for starring as Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek and recently starred in Peacock’s limited series Dr. Death. The actor also worked on a ViacomCBS property in the past, having starred in the first four seasons of Showtime’s The Affair.

Jackson was cast as Dan Gallagher, whom Alex Forrest (Caplan) becomes obsessed with after an affair. Michael Douglas played the part in the critically acclaimed 1987 film, opposite Glenn Close as Alex Forrest. The series is described as a “deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement on Thursday. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer for Fatal Attraction. Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason) is an executive producer and shares story credit with Cunningham. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are also executive producers.

Fatal Attraction was a major box office hit for Paramount in 1987. It was written by James Dearden, and based on his novel Diversion. Adrian Lyne directed the movie. It was nominated for six Oscars. It is inconveniently not available to stream on Paramount+, but it is available on HBO Max.

Jacksonis coming off of two major streaming limited series. In 2020, he starred in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. In 2021, he starred as Dr. Christopher Duntsch in Peacock’s Dr. Death, a series based on the story of a neurosurgeon who mutilated his patients. The actor was recently cast in Braddock, a sports drama co-starring Kate Bosworth. Jackson’s other credits include Fringe, When They See Us, The Mighty Ducks, and Scream 2.