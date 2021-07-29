Joshua Jackson Continues to Pour Cold Water on Potential 'Dawson's Creek' Reboot

✖

Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson has a new project out, but he still can't avoid questions about a revival of the beloved '90s teen drama that turned him into a star. In recent interviews while promoting Dr. Death, Jackson said he doesn't really see why anyone would want to see what Pacey Witter, Dawson Leery, Jen Lindley, and Joey Potter are up to in middle age. Jackson starred as Pacey in all six seasons of the WB series, which aired from 1998 to 2003.

"I don’t know why you’d want to [bring it back]," Jackson, 43, told Mr Porter this week when asked about a Dawson's Creek revival. "Nobody needs to know what those characters are doing in middle age. We left them in a nice place. Nobody needs to see that Pacey’s back hurts. I don’t think we need that update."

Jackson made similar comments to Variety earlier this month, although he suggested a reboot with completely new characters could work. "I don’t know that we need to see Pacey and Joey in their mid-40s," Jackson told Variety. "The story was told about a group of people at a time and frankly, you probably could have cut the last two seasons out and just kept it in high school because it’s such a particularly beautiful moment — and specific moment — in a bunch of people’s lives."

The Fringe actor went on to note that audiences do not need a "gritty drama" about where his and Katie Holmes' characters are today. "I don’t know that you service that old story by telling the story of us getting old and gray and wrinkly and going through a midlife crisis together," he said. "I don’t think that adds to the original story."

Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson has also shut down the idea of doing a revival or remake. "We keep talking about it, but no," Williamson said during the summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour. "As of now there’s nothing in the pipeline." Williamson later said that even if everyone wanted to come back, there just isn't more story to tell. “Jen died," Williamson said, referring to Michelle Williams' character. "What are we going to do? We talked about it, but until we can find a real reason to do it — but no. As of now, no. It’s funny you bring that up because I was just talking about it last night."

Although there are no new Dawson's Creek episodes in the works, fans can still see all four stars in major new projects. Jackosn just starred in Dr. Death, a limited seires for Peacock based on the podcast about convicted former spine surgeon Christopher Duntsch. All eight episodes are now available to stream. James Van Der Beek, who played Dawson, starred in the Hulu film Bad Hair. Holmes was seen in The Secret: Dare to Dream last year. Williams will next be seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Sept. 15.