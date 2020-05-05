'Extraction 2' in the Works at Netflix as Chris Hemsworth Movie Smashes Records

✖

Netflix has been a roll as of late -- between the mega-success of Tiger King to the interest created in dating shows like Love is Blind -- and found yet another success story in its latest movie, Extraction. Starring Chris Hemsworth, the movie hit the streaming industry on April 24 to roaring reviews and is on its way to being the most successful film on the service.

Deadline was the first to report on Monday that a sequel will be happening. The news came after the media outlet learned from the movie's writer, Joe Russo, that he had closed a deal to write a second script. No other details were revealed but it's likely that Hemsworth would return and Sam Hargrave would be back as director. "The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” Russo shared with Deadline. “We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

For those who haven't seen the movie yet, Extraction follows Hemsworth's lead character, Tyler Rake, who is "a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose" according to Netflix's synopsis. The story follows him as he is called upon to track down the son of an international crime lord who is imprisoned. The story was adapted from a graphic novel he had written called Ciudad.

On May 2, Hemsworth recorded a video post on Instagram thanking his fans and followers for the overwhelming support in the first week of the film's first week on Netflix. "I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction — you’ve made it the number one film on the planet right now, and it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing."

During a watch party put out by IGN, the cast was joined by Russo and Hargrave to discuss the possibility of a sequel and what it could look like. Hargrave answered, hypothetically at the time, that "there are so many storylines" to pick from. "There’s so many ways it could go. If anything were to happen, it’s really up to finding the best story," Hargrave explained, "and what’s the best thing for the movie and the universe that is growing out of the script that Joe wrote. I am open, I think there’s so many fun possibilities, I’m ready, whatever the next challenge brings, I’ll be there.”