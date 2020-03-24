'Tiger King': Netflix Users Are Going Nuts Over Wild New Show

With so many across the country isolating themselves inside during the coronavirus outbreak, streaming services have quickly become a part of everyone's daily routine while working from home. With more eyes paying attention to the likes of Netflix, more shows are being discovered, such as the uber-popular Love is Blind and the reality show The Circle that oddly resembles what life is like when quarantined.

Among those is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The documentary focuses on Joe Exotic, who is described as being a polygamist and country western singer. He also happens to preside over a zoo in Oklahoma. The series spotlights Exotic and his cast of friends and their infinity for big cats. That's when the storyline really kicks in for viewers.

"But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner," the Netflix description reads.

With quite a unique plot, it's no wonder that Tiger King has found success. The documentary has quickly become a hot topic across social media users as they are eager to talk about all that goes down in the seven-episode series.