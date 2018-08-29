Everything Leaving Hulu in September 2018

As Hulu‘s streaming library gets a little fuller with dozens of new additions, the streaming service is also parting ways with several other titles.
While the month of September will see a number of new films and TV series coming to Hulu’s streaming service, subscribers will be forced to give some titles one last binge before they make their exit on Sept. 30. Among the titles that are set to leave at the end of the month are Maximum Overdrive, Billy Madison, and classic horror film Jeepers Creepers.
The Adventures Of Panda Warrior
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
And God Created Women
Angel Heart
Arlo: The Burping Pig
Babel
Back To School
Beautiful Boy
Beyond Borders
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Billy Madison
Bloodsport
Bound
The Brothers Bloom
Cadillac Man
Chasing Amy
Clear And Present Danger
Cyborg
Delta Force
Disaster Movie
The Disembodied
Double Jeopardy
Dr. T And The Women
Drugstore Cowboy
Elephant Kingdom
Everybody’s Fine
Evolution
Extract
Field of Dreams
Get Real
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Hoosiers
House Arrest
In A World…
Incident At Loch Ness
It Takes Two
The Indian In The Cupboard
Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back
Jeepers Creepers
Judge Dredd
Just Before I Go
Kalifornia
Ladybugs
The Ladies Man
Last Castle
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
Masters Of The Universe
Maximum Overdrive
Miami Blues
Mimic
Next
Pawn
Precious Cargo
Pretty In Pink
Rabbit Hole
Rare Birds
The Rock
Salsa
Sex Drive
Six Shooters
Sleepers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Superstar
The Suffering
This Is Spinal Tap
Trade
Witness
Wooly Boys
What to Watch in September
Coming to Hulu in September will be a handful of Oscar-nominated films, giving film lovers the chance to catch up on some critically acclaimed movies they may have missed.
There Will Be Blood
Paul Thomas Anderson-directed 2007 film There Will Be Blood is set to be added to Hulu’s library on Saturday, Sept. 1. The film, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards and inspired by Upton Sinclair’s novel Oil!, tells the story of Daniel Plainview, a silver miner turned oil prospector on a ruthless quest for wealth during Southern California’s oil boom of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
City of God
Also coming to the streaming service on Sept. 1 is City of God, the 2002 Brazilian crime film depicting the growth of organized crime in the Cidade de Deus suburb of Rio de Janeiro. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards in 2004.
For those hoping to get into the Halloween spirit a month early, Hulu has you covered.
Amityville Horror
To get the scares started early, the 1979 horror film Amityville Horror will make its way to Hulu’s streaming library on Sept. 1. The film, which has spawned several reiterations and was based on Jay Anson’s 1977 book of the same name, recounts the terrifying mass murder of the Lutz family in their Amityville, New York home.
Pumpkinhead and Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Also coming on Sept. 1 are Pumpkinhead and Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings. The films, which have built a cult following since their releases, tells the story of the vengeful demon Pumpkinhead, who destroys whoever it is summoned to destroy.