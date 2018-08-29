Everything Leaving Hulu in September 2018

As Hulu‘s streaming library gets a little fuller with dozens of new additions, the streaming service is also parting ways with several other titles.

While the month of September will see a number of new films and TV series coming to Hulu’s streaming service, subscribers will be forced to give some titles one last binge before they make their exit on Sept. 30. Among the titles that are set to leave at the end of the month are Maximum Overdrive, Billy Madison, and classic horror film Jeepers Creepers.

The Adventures Of Panda Warrior

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

And God Created Women

Angel Heart

Arlo: The Burping Pig

Babel

Back To School

Beautiful Boy

Beyond Borders

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Billy Madison

Bloodsport

Bound

The Brothers Bloom

Cadillac Man

Chasing Amy

Clear And Present Danger

Cyborg

Delta Force

Disaster Movie

The Disembodied

Double Jeopardy

Dr. T And The Women

Drugstore Cowboy

Elephant Kingdom

Everybody’s Fine

Evolution

Extract

Field of Dreams

Get Real

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Hoosiers

House Arrest

In A World…

Incident At Loch Ness

It Takes Two

The Indian In The Cupboard

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

Jeepers Creepers

Judge Dredd

Just Before I Go

Kalifornia

Ladybugs

The Ladies Man

Last Castle

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

Masters Of The Universe

Maximum Overdrive

Miami Blues

Mimic

Next

Pawn

Precious Cargo

Pretty In Pink

Rabbit Hole

Rare Birds

The Rock

Salsa

Sex Drive

Six Shooters

Sleepers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Superstar

The Suffering

This Is Spinal Tap

Trade

Witness

Wooly Boys

What to Watch in September

Coming to Hulu in September will be a handful of Oscar-nominated films, giving film lovers the chance to catch up on some critically acclaimed movies they may have missed.



There Will Be Blood

Paul Thomas Anderson-directed 2007 film There Will Be Blood is set to be added to Hulu’s library on Saturday, Sept. 1. The film, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards and inspired by Upton Sinclair’s novel Oil!, tells the story of Daniel Plainview, a silver miner turned oil prospector on a ruthless quest for wealth during Southern California’s oil boom of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.



City of God

Also coming to the streaming service on Sept. 1 is City of God, the 2002 Brazilian crime film depicting the growth of organized crime in the Cidade de Deus suburb of Rio de Janeiro. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards in 2004.

For those hoping to get into the Halloween spirit a month early, Hulu has you covered.



Amityville Horror

To get the scares started early, the 1979 horror film Amityville Horror will make its way to Hulu’s streaming library on Sept. 1. The film, which has spawned several reiterations and was based on Jay Anson’s 1977 book of the same name, recounts the terrifying mass murder of the Lutz family in their Amityville, New York home.



Pumpkinhead and Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Also coming on Sept. 1 are Pumpkinhead and Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings. The films, which have built a cult following since their releases, tells the story of the vengeful demon Pumpkinhead, who destroys whoever it is summoned to destroy.