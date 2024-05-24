Mariska Hargitay Addresses Benson-Stabler Reunion Concerns Amid 'Law & Order' Franchise Shakeup

What is going to happen with Benson and Stabler now that Law & Order: Organized Crime is moving to Peacock? For the last 25 years, the Law & Order franchise has been very slowly building up their relationship, and not just professionally or platonically. They even had an almost-kiss in Season 24 of SVU. Since Organized Crime premiered, the franchise has really been exploring the former partners' relationship with occasional crossovers between the two shows. Even with OC going to Peacock for Season 5, Mariska Hargitay is easing concerns.

"I'm actually planning on it," the actress told Variety. "I just told him the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

How exactly a crossover with SVU and Organized Crime will work is unknown, but the fact that Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are thinking about it is a good sign. It will be hard to do crossover events like in the past, but having characters cross over, including Benson and Stabler, shouldn't be too difficult. Anything to keep the Bensler relationship alive, no matter the costs.

Fans should find out soon enough what the status of the crossovers is come fall when Law & Order: SVU returns to NBC. At the very least, if Benson and Stabler don't reunite on-screen for a while, perhaps they will still call each other, just like Benson did at the end of the Season 25 finale. It seems like Bensler is in very good hands, though, and they should be coming back to fans in the very near future.

Meanwhile, the Law & Order franchise is officially on hiatus following the season finales last week and as of now, NBC and Peacock have yet to reveal premiere dates for the upcoming seasons. It could still be a while until more information is announced, but the latest seasons are streaming on Peacock for anyone to catch up on. The wait for new episodes will surely be worth it, especially if Benson and Stabler are reuniting.