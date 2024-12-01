‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Major Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup for Move to Peacock

As Law & Order: Organized Crime prepares to move to Peacock, the series is getting a major change. TVLine reports that John Shiban is officially out as showrunner after only joining at the beginning of Season 4. This marks the Law & Order spinoff’s sixth showrunner in just five seasons. Shiban took over for David Graziano, who took the reins for the final three episodes of Season 3 after Sean Jablonski exited after six months because of creative differences. Before Jablonski, Law & Order: SVU executive producer Bryan Goluboff was at the helm, but that lasted three months.

Initially, Chicago Fire executive producer Matt Olmstead was tapped as showrunner but departed in October 2020 before the show premiered. The L Word co-creator Ilene Chaiken replaced him, but she left halfway through Season 2 and was replaced by Hannah Montana co-creator Barry O’Brien until he was eventually replaced by Goluboff. As of now, a new showrunner has not been named, but there is a bit of good news. Olmstead, who currently serves as FBI: International’s showrunner, is returning to assist production with the season’s last few episodes. The reason for John Shiban’s sudden departure is unknown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images)

Production on Season 5 of Organized Crime reportedly briefly paused, likely due Shiban’s sudden exit. It is back on track, though. A premiere date has not been revealed as of yet, so it’s not like the show had to follow too strict of a deadline in terms of a hard set premiere date, but it seems like the show is doing just fine for now. It is questionable and worrisome how many showrunners Organized Crime has gone through, and it’s hard to predict what its future will look like beyond Season 5, even with it now on Peacock.

Not much is known about Season 5, but Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez will be returning, alongside Dean Norris, who was upped to series regular for the upcoming season as Elliot’s older brother, Randall. Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Olivia Thirlby are recurring guest stars, with Mastrantonio playing a “figure from Stabler’s past.” More information on Season 5, including premiere date and hopefully a new showrunner, should be announced in the near future.

All four seasons of Law & Order: Organized Crime is streaming now on Peacock, with Season 5 coming soon.