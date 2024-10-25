Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 25)

Netflix is treating subscribers to a bewitchingly fun weekend! With Halloween just days away, and November right around the corner, the streamer is handing out plenty of treats in the form of new arrivals. This weekend, six new series and movies are set to join the list of October 2024 additions, including the new film Don’t Move and the series The Last Night at Tremore Beach, among plenty of others.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Don’t Move

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.”

Hellbound: Season 2

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In a world where hellbound decrees and gruesome banishments are commonplace, the New Truth Church struggles to hold on to power without Chairman Jung Jinsu, who has disappeared. In contrast, the unruly Arrowhead cult grows their influence through propaganda and public trials. The government tasks The New Truth with establishing a new order, using the resurrected Park Jungja.

When Jung Jinsu suddenly resurrects, returning from Hell, Sodo – a group centered around lawyer Min Hyejin and aiming to protect the innocent – seeks to find him to prevent further chaos. Is resurrection the beginning of salvation or the start of another Hell? Hellbound unfolds once again.”

Hijack ’93

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “In an effort to dismantle their military-backed government, four men hijack an airplane, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change.”

The Last Night at Tremore Beach

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A musician and composer in crisis retreats into a coastal village in the north to finish his latest work. His only neighbors for miles around are a married couple living in the next house. After a serious accident during a storm, the musician begins to experience some terrifying visions about his neighbors.”

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “When Norwegian gamer Mats Steen died at age 25, his parents mourned what they thought was an isolated life. It was only once they had access to his blog that they discovered the deep friendships he created virtually before passing away from a degenerative muscular disease. They were unaware that Mats had long been leading a vibrant digital life that had left a profound impact on a community of fellow gamers.

The film takes us on a journey through the breadth of Mats Steen’s adventurous online life, introducing us to Ibelin, his charismatic World of Warcraft persona. Through reconstructed animated moments from Mats’ gameplay, narrated entries from his blog and interviews with people who knew him as Ibelin, a picture of a remarkable young man emerges, one that underscores how community and soulful relationships can transcend the boundaries of the physical world.”

Simone Biles Rising Part 2

Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: “Simone Biles has unfinished business. She was one of the biggest stories leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. But in sport, as in life, competitions do not always go as planned. And for Simone, the world had a front row seat as her private struggle with mental health exploded on the international stage – forcing her to withdraw from the competition. Since then, Simone has put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up. Her courage to soar knows no bounds as this summer she plans to return to the Olympic stage once again to do what she’s always done – be the best Simone that she can be. Because through it all, Simone still rises.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

A popular Australian drama currently available to stream on Netflix will soon disappear from the library. On Saturday, all eight seasons of Wentworth, centered around the lives of the inmates and prison staff of Wentworth Correctional Centre, are set to leave. Even more titles will depart Netflix in the coming days as the streamer prepares to clear house for Novembers arrivals.

Leaving 10/31/24

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dark Waters

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Eat Pray Love

Hellboy

Identity Thief

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jumanji

Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3

La La Land

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Mr. Deeds

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Wedding Planner

The Young Victoria

World War Z

What was added this week?

Avail. 10/21

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

Avail. 10/22

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 10/23

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Family Pack — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

This is the Zodiac Speaking — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/24

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black — NETFLIX SERIES

Territory — NETFLIX SERIES