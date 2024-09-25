Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2024
Netflix has officially released its list of movies and shows hitting the platform in October 2023.
As the leaves begin to change and October nears, Netflix is getting ready for a new month of streaming! The streamer just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2024. While some new content will premiere on Oct. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in October are Season 1 of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, and the first part of Outer Banks Season 4. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are 8 Mile, Cinderella Man, and The Karate Kid. October will also see the streamer's Netflix & Chills lineup rolling out new additions, such as Scream (2022), Halloween (2018), and It: Chapter Two.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in October 2024.
Coming 10/1
Avail. 10/1
Making It in Marbella -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
8 Mile
As Above, So Below
The Birds
Boyz n the Hood
Bridesmaids
Brüno
Cinderella Man
Couples Retreat
Elysium
Escape Plan
Get Him to the Greek
The Girl Next Door
Halloween (2018)
It Chapter Two
Jarhead
Judy
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 3
Legion
Marnie
Psycho
Psycho II
Red Dragon
Robin Hood (2010)
Robin Hood (2018)
Salt
Scarface
The Sentinel
Till Death
Two Weeks Notice
Unfriended
Wipeout: Batch 4
Yellowjackets: Season 1
You're Next
Coming 10/2 – 10/10
Avail. 10/2
Chef's Table: Noodles -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/3
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Blue Box -- NETFLIX ANIME
Heartstopper: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Trouble -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/4
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)
CTRL -- NETFLIX FILM
IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE -- NETFLIX FILM
The Platform 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
S.W.A.T.: Season 7
Avail. 10/5
Ranma1/2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 10/7
The Menendez Brothers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/8
Ali Wong: Single Lady -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Avail. 10/9
Deceitful Love -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Starting 5 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
The Secret of the River -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/10
Girl Haunts Boy
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind, Habibi -- NETFLIX SERIES
Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft -- NETFLIX SERIES
Coming 10/11 – 10/20
Avail. 10/11
In Her Place -- NETFLIX FILM
Lonely Planet -- NETFLIX FILM
Scream (2022)
Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/12
A Quiet Place Part II
A Virtuous Business -- NETFLIX SERIES
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Avail. 10/14
Mighty Monsterwheelies -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/15
Abandoned
All American: Homecoming: Season 3
Detroiters: Seasons 1-2
Comedy Revenge -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 10/16
Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
I AM A KILLER: Season 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Justice -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Selma
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap
Avail. 10/17
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance -- NETFLIX ANIME
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Outside -- NETFLIX FILM
The Shadow Strays -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/18
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11
Happiness Is -- NETFLIX SERIES
Join or Die
The Man Who Loved UFOs -- NETFLIX FILM
The Turnaround -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Woman of the Hour -- NETFLIX FILM
Yintah -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/19
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14
Coming 10/21 – 10/31
Avail. 10/21
Book Club
Kung Fu Panda 4
Avail. 10/22
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 10/23
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Family Pack -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
This is the Zodiac Speaking -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/24
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black -- NETFLIX SERIES
Territory -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/25
Don't Move -- NETFLIX FILM
Hellbound: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hijack '93 -- NETFLIX FILM
The Last Night at Tremore Beach -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Simone Biles Rising Part 2 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Avail. 10/28
Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1
Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show
Avail. 10/29
Botched: Seasons 2-3
Tom Papa: Home Free -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 10/30
Go Ahead, Brother -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Manhattan Alien Abduction -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Martha -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Time Cut -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/31
The Diplomat: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Murder Mindfully -- NETFLIX SERIES
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new titles coming in October, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Following 2022's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy's popular Monsters anthology series returned for its second season in September. Titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Season 2 centers around the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed their parents José and Kitty Menéndez in 1989, sparking a high-profile murder case that is still discussed today. The series has already been picked up for a third season, with Charlie Hunnam set to star in the Ed Gein-focused season.
The Perfect Couple
Drawing comparisons to The White Lotus, Netflix's star-studded mystery drama miniseries The Perfect Couple proved to be one of the most buzzed about titles of the month when it dropped on Sept. 5. An adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel of the same name, the series centers around a lavish wedding that ends in disaster before it even begins when a body is discovered, casting everyone as a suspect. The series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning.
The Circle Season 7
Everyone's favorite social media-focused competition is back! The Circle returned for its seventh season in September, with new episodes dropping weekly. The hit series brings together a group of contestants competing to win a massive cash prize and the title of top influencer, pitting players against each other as they remain isolated within separate apartments within the same building.
