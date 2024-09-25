Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2024

As the leaves begin to change and October nears, Netflix is getting ready for a new month of streaming! The streamer just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2024. While some new content will premiere on Oct. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in October are Season 1 of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, and the first part of Outer Banks Season 4. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are 8 Mile, Cinderella Man, and The Karate Kid. October will also see the streamer's Netflix & Chills lineup rolling out new additions, such as Scream (2022), Halloween (2018), and It: Chapter Two. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in October 2024.

Coming 10/1 Avail. 10/1

Making It in Marbella -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You're Next

Coming 10/2 – 10/10 Avail. 10/2

Chef's Table: Noodles -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/3

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Blue Box -- NETFLIX ANIME

Heartstopper: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Trouble -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 10/4

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)

CTRL -- NETFLIX FILM

IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE -- NETFLIX FILM

The Platform 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

S.W.A.T.: Season 7 Avail. 10/5

Ranma1/2 -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 10/7

The Menendez Brothers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/8

Ali Wong: Single Lady -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT Avail. 10/9

Deceitful Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Starting 5 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Secret of the River -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 10/10

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind, Habibi -- NETFLIX SERIES

Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft -- NETFLIX SERIES

Coming 10/11 – 10/20 Avail. 10/11

In Her Place -- NETFLIX FILM

Lonely Planet -- NETFLIX FILM

Scream (2022)

Uprising -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 10/12

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business -- NETFLIX SERIES

Clifford the Big Red Dog Avail. 10/14

Mighty Monsterwheelies -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 10/15

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 10/16

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I AM A KILLER: Season 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Justice -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Selma

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap Avail. 10/17

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance -- NETFLIX ANIME

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Outside -- NETFLIX FILM

The Shadow Strays -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 10/18

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is -- NETFLIX SERIES

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs -- NETFLIX FILM

The Turnaround -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Woman of the Hour -- NETFLIX FILM

Yintah -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/19

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14

Coming 10/21 – 10/31 Avail. 10/21

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4 Avail. 10/22

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 10/23

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Family Pack -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

This is the Zodiac Speaking -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 10/24

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black -- NETFLIX SERIES

Territory -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 10/25

Don't Move -- NETFLIX FILM

Hellbound: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hijack '93 -- NETFLIX FILM

The Last Night at Tremore Beach -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES Avail. 10/28

Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show Avail. 10/29

Botched: Seasons 2-3

Tom Papa: Home Free -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 10/30

Go Ahead, Brother -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Manhattan Alien Abduction -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Martha -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Time Cut -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 10/31

The Diplomat: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mindfully -- NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the new titles coming in October, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. (L to R) Brad Culver as Gerald Chaleff, Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in episode 207 of Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Cr. Miles Crist/Netflix © 2024 - MILES CRIST/NETFLIX) Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Following 2022's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy's popular Monsters anthology series returned for its second season in September. Titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Season 2 centers around the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed their parents José and Kitty Menéndez in 1989, sparking a high-profile murder case that is still discussed today. The series has already been picked up for a third season, with Charlie Hunnam set to star in the Ed Gein-focused season.

The Perfect Couple (Photo: The Perfect Couple. (L to R) Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury, Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury, Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks, Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco in episode 101 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix © 2024 - Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix) Drawing comparisons to The White Lotus, Netflix's star-studded mystery drama miniseries The Perfect Couple proved to be one of the most buzzed about titles of the month when it dropped on Sept. 5. An adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel of the same name, the series centers around a lavish wedding that ends in disaster before it even begins when a body is discovered, casting everyone as a suspect. The series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning.