Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 8)

The Netflix streaming library is being stocked with new titles! This weekend, the streamer is set to add 12 new TV series, movies, and specials, including Netflix originals like Investigation Alien and Arcane Season 2 and licensed films such as 2022’s Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-starring film The Lost City, as well as a few holiday films.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

The Cage

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Dreaming of going pro, a young fighter struggles to be seen until an unexpected combat lands him a shot at the big time — and a brutal rival. Melvin Boomer (‘Reign Supreme’) and real-life MMA legends star in this series created by Franck Gastambide.”

Investigation Alien

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “In this paranormal docuseries, renowned UFO reporter George Knapp investigates new evidence, interviews an array of experts and meets with emerging witnesses who are finally willing to go on the record.”

Mr. Plankton

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A man with little chance for happiness and his ex, the unhappiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.”

Umjolo: The Gone Girl

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Valentine’s Day is not just a day of love, but it is also the time at which Cupid is his most mischievous. Umjolo, centers around this love filled day as it follows the story of 4 women whose love lives intersect at a Valentine’s Day wedding none of them will soon forget.”

Arcane: Season 2, Act I

Premiere Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.”

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 11/8/24

A Holiday Engagement

Bank Under Siege — NETFLIX SERIES

The Christmas Trap

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Vijay 69 — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/9/24

The Lost City

Avail. 11/10/24

Focus

What’s leaving this weekend?

Netflix subscribers will have to bid farewell to Night School. The 2018 Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, and Romany Malco-starring comedy is set to leave Netflix on Sunday, with more titles set to follow in the coming days.

Leaving 11/14/24

First Man

Nothing to Lose

Nothing to Lose 2

Leaving 11/15/24

Harriet

What was added this week?

Avail. 11/5/24

Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2

Love Village: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail/ 11/6/24

Love Is Blind: Argentina — NETFLIX SERIES

Meet Me Next Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Pedro Páramo — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/7/24

10 Days of a Curious Man — NETFLIX FILM

Born for the Spotlight — NETFLIX SERIES

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Face Off: Seasons 6-8

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES