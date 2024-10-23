Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2024

Netflix may be getting ready to add dozens of new shows and movies next month, but it is also getting ready to kick a few choice titles to the curb. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in November 2024. Fans of A Man Called Otto, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Shahs of Sunset will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in November 2024. Some exciting additions are Maid in Manhattan, Sixteen Candles, Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Leaving 11/5/24
A Man Called Otto
Leaving 11/6/24
Edge of Tomorrow
Leaving 11/10/24
Night School
Leaving 11/14/24
First Man
Nothing to Lose
Nothing to Lose 2
Leaving 11/15/24
Harriet
Leaving 11/19/24
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 11/22/24
Evil Dead Rise
Sausage Party
Leaving 11/30/24
A Beautiful Life
Ali
The Devil’s Own
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Frances Ha
Glengarry Glen Ross
Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
The Little Things
The Matrix Resurrections
National Security
Pain & Gain
Point Break
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Troy
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in November, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3
Hotshot LA defense attorney Mickey Haller returned to Netflix for his third outing! More than a year after Season 2 dropped on the streamer, The Lincoln Lawyer returned in October for an all-new season that saw Mickey tackling a personal and potentially dangerous case.
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Picking up after the events of the Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy, and marking Lara Croft’s first appearance in an animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft dropped on Netflix in October. The series centers around the fearless adventurer, voiced by Hayley Atwell, as she is thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world and confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.
The Menendez Brothers
Following the September release of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix in October gave subscribers a deeper look into the case that captivated the nation. The Menendez Brothers is a documentary that examines the shocking crime and ensuing trials and features the Menendez brothers, who are currently serving life in prison, revisiting the trial for the first time.
The documentary premiered on Oct. 7 and immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on the streamer, becoming the most-watched movie of the week with 22.7 million views.