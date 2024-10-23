Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2024

Netflix may be getting ready to add dozens of new shows and movies next month, but it is also getting ready to kick a few choice titles to the curb. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in November 2024. Fans of A Man Called Otto, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Shahs of Sunset will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in November 2024. Some exciting additions are Maid in Manhattan, Sixteen Candles, Outer Banks Season 4, Part 2.

Leaving 11/5/24

A Man Called Otto

Leaving 11/6/24

Edge of Tomorrow

Leaving 11/10/24

Night School

Leaving 11/14/24

First Man

Nothing to Lose

Nothing to Lose 2

Leaving 11/15/24

Harriet

Leaving 11/19/24

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 11/22/24

Evil Dead Rise

Sausage Party

Leaving 11/30/24

A Beautiful Life

Ali

The Devil’s Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

The Little Things

The Matrix Resurrections

National Security

Pain & Gain

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Troy

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in November, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3

Hotshot LA defense attorney Mickey Haller returned to Netflix for his third outing! More than a year after Season 2 dropped on the streamer, The Lincoln Lawyer returned in October for an all-new season that saw Mickey tackling a personal and potentially dangerous case.

Photo Credit: Netflix

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Picking up after the events of the Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy, and marking Lara Croft’s first appearance in an animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft dropped on Netflix in October. The series centers around the fearless adventurer, voiced by Hayley Atwell, as she is thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world and confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Menendez Brothers

Following the September release of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix in October gave subscribers a deeper look into the case that captivated the nation. The Menendez Brothers is a documentary that examines the shocking crime and ensuing trials and features the Menendez brothers, who are currently serving life in prison, revisiting the trial for the first time.

The documentary premiered on Oct. 7 and immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on the streamer, becoming the most-watched movie of the week with 22.7 million views.