Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2024

November is just around the corner, meaning new titles are about to hit Netflix’s streaming library. The streamer just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform next month. While some new content will premiere on Nov. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix next month include fan-favorite films like Maid in Manhattan and Sixteen Candles, as well as the Fast & Furious franchise. The streamer will also stock the first four seasons of A.P. Bio, with other November highlights including Outer Banks: Season 4: Part, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, and Chef’s Table: Season 7.

The November lineup also includes plenty of holiday movies, such as A Pris Christmas Walz, The Christmas Trap, A Holiday Engagement, and My Dad’s Christmas Date, as well as Netflix originals like The Merry Gentlemen, Is it Cake? Holiday, and The Snow Sister.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in November 2024.

Avail. 11/1

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — NETFLIX FAMILY

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Let Go — NETFLIX FILM

60 Days In: Season 7

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Fall Into Winter

Free State of Jones

Goosebumps

Just Go With It

Love in the Wild: Season 2

Maid in Manhattan

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Oblivion

Pompeii

The Scorpion King

Sixteen Candles

Superbad

The Whale

Whiplash

Avail. 11/5/24

Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2

Love Village: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail/ 11/6/24

Love Is Blind: Argentina — NETFLIX SERIES

Meet Me Next Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Pedro Páramo — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/7/24

10 Days of a Curious Man — NETFLIX FILM

Born for the Spotlight — NETFLIX SERIES

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Face Off: Seasons 6-8

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/8/24

A Holiday Engagement

Bank Under Siege — NETFLIX SERIES

The Cage — NETFLIX SERIES

The Christmas Trap

Investigation Alien — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Mr. Plankton — NETFLIX SERIES

Vijay 69 — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: The Gone Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/9/24

Arcane: Season 2, Act I — NETFLIX SERIES

The Lost City

Avail. 11/10/24

Focus

Avail. 11/11/24

Rob Peace

Avail. 11/12/24

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Avail. 11/13/24

EMILIA PÉREZ — NETFLIX FILM

Hot Frosty — NETFLIX FILM

The Mothers of Penguins — NETFLIX SERIES

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sisters’ Feud — NETFLIX SERIES

SPRINT Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 11/14/24

Beyond Goodbye — NETFLIX SERIE

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish

The Lost Children — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/15/24

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

Avail. 11/16/24

Arcane: Season 2, Act II — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Avail. 11/18/24

Wonderoos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/19/24

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Zombieverse: New Blood — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/20/24

Adoration — NETFLIX SERIES

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

GTMAX — NETFLIX FILM

The Merry Gentlemen — NETFLIX FILM

Our Oceans — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Avail. 11/21/24

Maybe Baby 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Tokyo Override — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 11/22/24

900 Days Without Anabel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Empress: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2

The Helicopter Heist — NETFLIX SERIES

JOY — NETFLIX FILM

The Piano Lesson — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

TRANSMITZVAH — NETFLIX FILM

When the Phone Rings — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/23/24

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/26/24

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 11/27/24

Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our Little Secret — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/28/24

Asaf — NETFLIX SERIES

Is it Cake? Holiday — NETFLIX SERIES

The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/29/24

Senna — NETFLIX SERIES

The Snow Sister — NETFLIX FILM

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in November, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3

Hotshot LA defense attorney Mickey Haller returned to Netflix for his third outing! More than a year after Season 2 dropped on the streamer, The Lincoln Lawyer returned in October for an all-new season that saw Mickey tackling a personal and potentially dangerous case.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Picking up after the events of the Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy, and marking Lara Croft’s first appearance in an animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft dropped on Netflix in October. The series centers around the fearless adventurer, voiced by Hayley Atwell, as she is thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world and confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.

The Menendez Brothers

Following the September release of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix in October gave subscribers a deeper look into the case that captivated the nation. The Menendez Brothers is a documentary that examines the shocking crime and ensuing trials and features the Menendez brothers, who are currently serving life in prison, revisiting the trial for the first time.

The documentary premiered on Oct. 7 and immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on the streamer, becoming the most-watched movie of the week with 22.7 million views.