Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2024

November is just around the corner, meaning new titles are about to hit Netflix’s streaming library. The streamer just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform next month. While some new content will premiere on Nov. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix next month include fan-favorite films like Maid in Manhattan and Sixteen Candles, as well as the Fast & Furious franchise. The streamer will also stock the first four seasons of A.P. Bio, with other November highlights including Outer Banks: Season 4: Part, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, and Chef’s Table: Season 7.
The November lineup also includes plenty of holiday movies, such as A Pris Christmas Walz, The Christmas Trap, A Holiday Engagement, and My Dad’s Christmas Date, as well as Netflix originals like The Merry Gentlemen, Is it Cake? Holiday, and The Snow Sister.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in November, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in November 2024.
Avail. 11/1
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — NETFLIX FAMILY
It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Let Go — NETFLIX FILM
60 Days In: Season 7
A Paris Christmas Waltz
Fall Into Winter
Free State of Jones
Goosebumps
Just Go With It
Love in the Wild: Season 2
Maid in Manhattan
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Oblivion
Pompeii
The Scorpion King
Sixteen Candles
Superbad
The Whale
Whiplash
Avail. 11/5/24
Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2
Love Village: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail/ 11/6/24
Love Is Blind: Argentina — NETFLIX SERIES
Meet Me Next Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Pedro Páramo — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/7/24
10 Days of a Curious Man — NETFLIX FILM
Born for the Spotlight — NETFLIX SERIES
Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Face Off: Seasons 6-8
Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/8/24
A Holiday Engagement
Bank Under Siege — NETFLIX SERIES
The Cage — NETFLIX SERIES
The Christmas Trap
Investigation Alien — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Dad’s Christmas Date
Mr. Plankton — NETFLIX SERIES
Vijay 69 — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: The Gone Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/9/24
Arcane: Season 2, Act I — NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost City
Avail. 11/10/24
Focus
Avail. 11/11/24
Rob Peace
Avail. 11/12/24
Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Rhythm + Flow: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Avail. 11/13/24
EMILIA PÉREZ — NETFLIX FILM
Hot Frosty — NETFLIX FILM
The Mothers of Penguins — NETFLIX SERIES
Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sisters’ Feud — NETFLIX SERIES
SPRINT Part 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Avail. 11/14/24
Beyond Goodbye — NETFLIX SERIE
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish
The Lost Children — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 11/15/24
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
Avail. 11/16/24
Arcane: Season 2, Act II — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
Avail. 11/18/24
Wonderoos: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/19/24
UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Zombieverse: New Blood — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/20/24
Adoration — NETFLIX SERIES
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
GTMAX — NETFLIX FILM
The Merry Gentlemen — NETFLIX FILM
Our Oceans — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
Avail. 11/21/24
Maybe Baby 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Tokyo Override — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 11/22/24
900 Days Without Anabel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Empress: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Gold Rush: Seasons 1-2
The Helicopter Heist — NETFLIX SERIES
JOY — NETFLIX FILM
The Piano Lesson — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
TRANSMITZVAH — NETFLIX FILM
When the Phone Rings — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/23/24
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/26/24
Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 11/27/24
Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Our Little Secret — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 11/28/24
Asaf — NETFLIX SERIES
Is it Cake? Holiday — NETFLIX SERIES
The Madness — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/29/24
Senna — NETFLIX SERIES
The Snow Sister — NETFLIX FILM
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in November, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3
Hotshot LA defense attorney Mickey Haller returned to Netflix for his third outing! More than a year after Season 2 dropped on the streamer, The Lincoln Lawyer returned in October for an all-new season that saw Mickey tackling a personal and potentially dangerous case.
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Picking up after the events of the Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy, and marking Lara Croft’s first appearance in an animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft dropped on Netflix in October. The series centers around the fearless adventurer, voiced by Hayley Atwell, as she is thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world and confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.
The Menendez Brothers
Following the September release of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Netflix in October gave subscribers a deeper look into the case that captivated the nation. The Menendez Brothers is a documentary that examines the shocking crime and ensuing trials and features the Menendez brothers, who are currently serving life in prison, revisiting the trial for the first time.
The documentary premiered on Oct. 7 and immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on the streamer, becoming the most-watched movie of the week with 22.7 million views.