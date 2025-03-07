Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 7)

Netflix has plenty of exciting things in store for subscribers this weekend. Following the debut of titles like With Love, Meghan, Andrew Schulz: LIFE, and Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta this week, the streamer is adding seven more series and movies this weekend, and they’re all Netflix originals.

Chaos: The Manson Murders

Premiere Date: Friday, March 7

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Directed by Errol Morris, CHAOS: The Manson Murders untangles a web of conspiracy involving the CIA, LSD, Jack Ruby, the Manson Family, and Vincent Bugliosi, casting doubt on the official story of the 1960s’ most infamous killing spree.”

Delicious

Premiere Date: Friday, March 7

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A German family spends the summer vacation in their French villa. The façade of their seemingly perfect life begins to crumble one evening when they hit a young woman on the country road and take her in. Behind the initial willingness to help, completely different needs soon come to light. Everyone in the family seems to be looking for something different in the woman, wanting to use her – a mistake that will soon be avenged and change the life of the whole family.”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7

Premiere Date: Friday, March 7

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films.”

Nadaaniyan

Premiere Date: Friday, March 7

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”

Plankton: The Movie

Premiere Date: Friday, March 7

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand — and decides to destroy the world without him.”

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Premiere Date: Friday, March 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “When Life Gives You Tangerines follows the adventures of Ae-sun, “the remarkable rebel,” and Gwan-sik, nicknamed “unyielding iron,” through four vibrant seasons on Jeju Island.”

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

Premiere Date: Friday, March 7

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

No titles will be departing Netflix’s streaming library this weekend, meaning fans may want to take some time to fit in final watches of some of the titles set to exit in the coming days.

Leaving 3/15/25

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Leaving 3/16/25

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Leaving 3/23/25

The Machine

What was added this week?

Avail. 3/3/25

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/4/25

Andrew Schulz: LIFE — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025

With Love, Meghan — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/5/25

Just One Look (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/6/25

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers