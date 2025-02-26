New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in March 2025

February is almost over, and that means a new month of streaming at Netflix! The streamer just released the complete list of titles joining the Netflix streaming library in March 2025, and along with new licensed TV series and movies, the list also includes more than 60 Netflix originals.

Headlining Netflix’s March lineup is Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan. The upcoming series, slated for a March 4 debut and, marking the latest to title to come from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal, follows Markle as shares cooking, gardening, and hosting tips with friends and celebrity guests. The show is one of several all-new Netflix originals debuting next month, with others including Adolescence and Million Dollar Secret. Several more will be return with new seasons, including CoComelon Lane Season 4, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 1 Part 2, and Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7.

On the Netflix original film front, Netflix will grow its existing catalogue with the debut of Plankton: The Movie, an animated musical comedy centering around the SpongeBob SquarePants character.Netflix will also debut The Electric State next month, Joe and Anthony Russo‘s of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel . The film stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in March 2025.

Avail. 3/1/25

The Potato Lab (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A passionate researcher’s life takes a turn when a strict director arrives at her potato lab — proving that love can sprout in the most unlikely places.

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 3/3/25

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coop and his friends have trained for this moment their whole lives. Now, three epic races will decide who wins the Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage!

Avail. 3/4/25

Andrew Schulz: LIFE — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In this razor-sharp yet heartfelt special, Andrew Schulz unpacks the wildest moment of his life — becoming a father.

With Love, Meghan — NETFLIX SERIES

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Avail. 3/5/25

Just One Look (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

When an ominous photo mysteriously surfaces, Greta must confront buried truths — and her hazy memory — to save her husband from his dark secrets.

The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Amid the unification of 1860s Italy, a Sicilian prince grapples with the collision between his family’s ancient privilege and revolutionary change.

Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Somebody wants to kill CEO Bárbara Hidalgo. Can she find the culprit as her family schemes ruthlessly for control of their Colombian business empire?

Avail. 3/6/25

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Brazilian pop star Anitta reveals her most intimate world yet in this documentary that explores her dual identity, personal struggles and search for joy.

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/7/25

Chaos: The Manson Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In August 1969, Charles Manson’s followers killed seven people on his orders. Why? Explore a conspiracy of mind control, CIA experiments and murder.

Delicious (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

During their vacation in the French countryside, a wealthy German family becomes entangled with a young hotel worker harboring sinister intentions.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch rivals, and new champions emerge in one of Formula One’s most tumultuous seasons yet.

Nadaaniyan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Plankton: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand — and decides to destroy the world without him.

When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

In Jeju, a bold girl and a devoted boy’s fated bond blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs — proving love can endure across generations.

Avail. 3/8/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 3/10/25

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

Avail. 3/12/25

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

John Mulaney unleashes his one-of-a-kind comedic genius on late night with a spontaneous and sidesplitting live weekly show. (Live event in English.)

Temptation Island — NETFLIX SERIES

In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.

Welcome to the Family (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

A struggling single mom rallies her quirky family to outsmart a mafia boss after her estranged, wealthy father dies, leaving them with his debt.

Avail. 3/13/25

Adolescence (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

A new group of singles arrives for the ultimate dating experiment: finding true love and lifetime commitment, all before laying eyes on each other.

Avail. 3/14/25

The Electric State — NETFLIX FILM

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this retro-futuristic adventure about an orphaned teen’s journey to find her brother after a robot rebellion.

Avail. 3/15/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 3/17/25

CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Follow JJ and friends on everyday adventures fueled by the power of imagination as they try new things, celebrate special moments and more!

Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Content creators take on a series of challenges to win a huge cash prize in this reality series from viral British YouTubers, the Sidemen.

Avail. 3/18/25

Bert Kreischer: Lucky — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Losing 45 pounds. Getting parenting advice from Snoop Dogg. Bert Kreischer knows he’s the luckiest guy around — and he’s recounting his blessings.

Avail. 3/19/25

Twister: Caught in the Storm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In May 2011, a massive tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri. Through pulse-pounding firsthand footage, this documentary goes inside a deadly twister.

Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Two years after avenging her husband’s death, Blum has found a measure of peace — but secrets never stay buried for long.

Avail. 3/20/25

Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A down-and-out sports betting writer is roped into teaming up with the ghost of a bossy business tycoon demanding to crack his own murder case.

The Residence — NETFLIX SERIES

When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

A young commoner comes of age and learns he’s the last of a long line of Werewolves — and heir to the throne — in this epic fantasy adventure series.

Avail. 3/21/25

Go! (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young runner is given a second chance at life when he is offered a track scholarship, but can he chase his dreams without tripping on his lies?

Little Siberia (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

A pastor’s faith turns upside down when a meteorite lands in his small Finnish town, its impact stirring up chaos and criminal intentions.

Revelations (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case — exposing their own demons in the process.

Avail. 3/22/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (finale)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 3/25/25

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Con Mum (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A chef’s life is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his mother. This documentary reveals the untold story.

Avail. 3/26/25

Caught (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

In Argentinian Patagonia’s city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.

Million Dollar Secret — NETFLIX SERIES

This is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it’s for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire’s identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret.

Avail. 3/27/25

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

An eccentric man named Forrest Fenn sets off a real-life treasure hunt when he hides a chest of gold in the Rockies — and hides clues in a cryptic poem.

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

With her styling brand on the rise — and her love life on the rocks — Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

Avail. 3/28/25

The Lady’s Companion (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hired to find husbands for three wealthy sisters, chaperone Elena Bianda is drawn into a late 19th-century world of love, scandal and comic intrigue.

The Life List — NETFLIX FILM

When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.