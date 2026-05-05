‘King of the Hill’ Season 15 Premiere Date Revealed

It’s time to head back to Arlen, Texas.

Hulu has announced that all 10 episodes of Season 15 of King of the Hill will premiere on Monday, July 20, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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Per Hulu, in Season 15 of the hit adult animated series, “Hank and Peggy settle into retirement on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.”

Pull up a lawn chair and crack open an alamo. #KingOfTheHill returns JULY 20 on @hulu and Hulu on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/w3OagVIU68 — kingofthehill (@kingofthehill) May 5, 2026

King of the Hill originally ran for 13 seasons, from 1997 to 2010, on Fox. It was first reported in 2022 that a revival was in the works, with original series creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge attached through their company Bandera Entertainment. Hulu officially ordered the revival the following year, with the 10-episode 14th season premiering in August 2025. Not long after the premiere, Hulu renewed King of the Hill for Season 15. It’s also already been renewed for Seasons 16 and 17.

The Season 15 cast consists of Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss. In addition to his previous voice roles on King of the Hill, Huss took over the role of Dale Gribble following the death of co-star Johnny Hardwick in 2023.

King of the Hill comes from 20th Television Animation and is executive produced by original co-creators Judge and Daniels. Additional EPs include showrunner Saladin Patterson, as well as Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment, Dustin Davis for Bandera Entertainment, and Norm Hiscock.

KING OF THE HILL – Key Art. (Disney/Mike Judge) KING OF THE HILL

The series is set in the fictional Arlen, Texas, and originally followed the life of Hank Hill, “an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy, local Boggle champ and substitute teacher, and their son, Bobby, who defied any expectation his father had for a son. Hank’s friends – conspiracy theorist Dale, military barber Bill, and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer, along with Peggy’s friends Minh and meteorologist Nancy, and Bobby’s friend Connie, helped the Hills navigate a changing world.”

What exactly will be in store for these next 10 episodes is unknown, but Hulu should be releasing a full-length trailer soon. It hasn’t even been a year yet since King of the Hill returned, and fans can already look forward to more. All 14 seasons are streaming now on Hulu, with Season 15 premiering on Monday, July 20, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.