Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2025

Plenty of new titles will be springing up in the Netflix streaming library next month! As winter draws to a close and spring beckons, the streamer its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in March 2025. While some new content will premiere on March 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.

Netflix’s streaming library will be filled with plenty of fan-favorite movies next month, including 50 First Dates, Pride & Prejudice, Wedding Crashers, and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, with the streamer also set to debut the new original film Plankton: The Movie, a new SpongeBob SquarePants animated musical comedy film. Other highlights for the month include The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1, Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, and Million Dollar Secret.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March.

Avail. 3/1/25

50 First Dates

Annie (2014)

Beginners

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood and Bone

Cell 211

Do the Right Thing

Friday

High-Rise

The Holiday

Ma

National Security

Next Friday

Pride & Prejudice

Runaway Jury

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sicario

Ted

Vampires

Wedding Crashers

The Potato Lab (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Avail. 3/3.25

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/4/25

Andrew Schulz: LIFE — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025

With Love, Meghan — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/5/25

Just One Look (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/6/25

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers

Avail. 3/7/25

Chaos: The Manson Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Delicious (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadaaniyan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Plankton: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/8/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Avail. 3/10/25

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/12/25

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Temptation Island — NETFLIX SERIES

Welcome to the Family (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/13/25

Adolescence (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/14/25

Audrey

The Electric State — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/15/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Avail. 3/17/25

CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 1

Avail. 3/18/25

Bert Kreischer: Lucky — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4

The Outrun

Avail. 3/19/25

Twister: Caught in the Storm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/20/25

Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The Residence — NETFLIX SERIES

Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 3/21/25

Go! (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Siberia (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Revelations (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/22/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (finale)

Avail. 3/25/25

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Con Mum (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 3/26/25

Caught (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

I Survived a Crime: Season 2

Million Dollar Secret — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/27/25

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/28/25

The Lady’s Companion (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Life List — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 3/31/25

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Promised Hearts (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in March, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Apple Cider Vinegar. Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in Apple Cider Vinegar. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Apple Cider Vinegar

Netflix scored a new hit when it released Apple Cider Vinegar in February. Loosely inspired by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano’s book The Woman Who Fooled the World, the series dramatizes the rise and fall of Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who lied about a cancer diagnosis Apple Cider Vinegar stars Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Aisha Dee. It is now streaming on Netflix.

Cobra Kai. William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in episode 615 of Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3

After six years and six seasons, Netflix’s Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai came to an end on Feb. 13. Set three decades after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the series follows Johnny Lawrence as he reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo. In Season 6, Part 3, “Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.”

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Netflix grew The Witcher universe in February when it debuted The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. The animated spinoff film, which dropped on Feb. 11, centers around Geralt of Rivia as the famed monster hunter gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea.