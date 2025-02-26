Everything Coming to Netflix in March 2025

Plenty of new titles will be springing up in the Netflix streaming library next month! As winter draws to a close and spring beckons, the streamer its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in March 2025. While some new content will premiere on March 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Netflix’s streaming library will be filled with plenty of fan-favorite movies next month, including 50 First Dates, Pride & Prejudice, Wedding Crashers, and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, with the streamer also set to debut the new original film Plankton: The Movie, a new SpongeBob SquarePants animated musical comedy film. Other highlights for the month include The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1, Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, and Million Dollar Secret.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in March, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in March.
Avail. 3/1/25
50 First Dates
Annie (2014)
Beginners
Black Hawk Down
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood and Bone
Cell 211
Do the Right Thing
Friday
High-Rise
The Holiday
Ma
National Security
Next Friday
Pride & Prejudice
Runaway Jury
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Sicario
Ted
Vampires
Wedding Crashers
The Potato Lab (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Avail. 3/3.25
Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/4/25
Andrew Schulz: LIFE — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025
With Love, Meghan — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/5/25
Just One Look (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/6/25
Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers
Avail. 3/7/25
Chaos: The Manson Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Delicious (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadaaniyan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Plankton: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/8/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Avail. 3/10/25
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/12/25
Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Temptation Island — NETFLIX SERIES
Welcome to the Family (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/13/25
Adolescence (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/14/25
Audrey
The Electric State — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/15/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
Avail. 3/17/25
CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 1
Avail. 3/18/25
Bert Kreischer: Lucky — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4
The Outrun
Avail. 3/19/25
Twister: Caught in the Storm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/20/25
Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
The Residence — NETFLIX SERIES
Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 3/21/25
Go! (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Siberia (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Revelations (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/22/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (finale)
Avail. 3/25/25
Chelsea Handler: The Feeling — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Con Mum (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 3/26/25
Caught (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
I Survived a Crime: Season 2
Million Dollar Secret — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/27/25
Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 3/28/25
The Lady’s Companion (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Life List — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 3/31/25
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Promised Hearts (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
